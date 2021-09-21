Volcán en La Palma"El Etna ha pedido que le sujeten el cubata tras ver lo de La Palma"
Si teníamos poco con el volcán de La Palma…
Ahora entra en erupción el Etna!!????????
Vesubio, calienta que sales!
— Vicky Ⓡ ???????? (@VickyGMN) September 21, 2021
El volcán Etna, en Sicilia, ha vuelto a entrar en erupción este martes. El Instituto Nacional de Geofísica y Vulcanología italiano (INGV) ha informado este martes de que la amplitud de sus temblores volcánicos va en aumento.
Lo cierto es que no es algo nuevo: la última vez que el Etna entró en erupción fue… a finales de este mes de agosto. Sin embargo, con la actualidad centrada en La Palma, la noticia se ha encaramado a las portadas de los medios.
El Etna entra en erupcción pic.twitter.com/EZLTf3hrb7
— Albert E ???? (@alverte_escribo) September 21, 2021
Los tuiteros no han podido evitarlo y se han lazado a comentar la noticia con su mejor ironía:
El Etna ha pedido que le sujeten el cubata tras ver lo de La Palma. https://t.co/qlTY4OUOWS
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) September 21, 2021
Mala es la envidia https://t.co/VB4uanyXV2
— Pablo Simón (@kanciller) September 21, 2021
Etna Krabappel. pic.twitter.com/wNVWnCprc4
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) September 21, 2021
Lo del Cumbre Vieja y el Etna ya lo avanzó Pixar… pic.twitter.com/OnjZEgIPke
— Álvaro Pons (@alvaropons) September 21, 2021
El Etna es ese amigo que si a ti te compraban unas zapas de 50€ y él al día siguiente venía con unas de 100 https://t.co/XsDCw6ra7V
— Charly… 8½ (@charlyhernanz) September 21, 2021
*Entra en erupción un volcán en La Palma*
El Etna: pic.twitter.com/dNRvhGGnh4
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) September 21, 2021
Etna: no tienes ni idea de erupciones pic.twitter.com/4kKRJ018vP
— Javier von Count????✊???? (@javiervoncount) September 21, 2021
El Etna si no es el centro de atención vulcanologico en Europa se aburre https://t.co/tem4Fogmi9
— El Tio Infiltrado ???? (@Spaniard2002) September 21, 2021
El volcán Etna entra en erupción por pura envidia.
Había que decirlo.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) September 21, 2021
Ha sido hablar de turismo de volcanes y ahí está el Etna.
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) September 21, 2021
Yo ahora estoy a tope con la erupción del Etna. El de La Palma se ha vuelto muy comercial.
— El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) September 21, 2021
El Etna realmente dijo: https://t.co/c4dCAktflp pic.twitter.com/WiYAuUyKKf
— Sergio (@sergiolinheira) September 21, 2021
QUE EL ETNA ES UN VOLCAN ACTIVOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/OazeUqGM72
— Gúndula, PORNOMARXISTA A TIEMPO COMPLETO ❤️???????????? (@vonlichtenkraut) September 21, 2021
Meme para vulcanologos. pic.twitter.com/LYvoEQ1kF0
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) September 21, 2021
En lo que va de año, el Etna ha entrado en erupción por lo menos 50 veces. Solo busca casito.https://t.co/5nRz3DfSxs
— flapa (@flapa) September 21, 2021
Los italianos siempre queriendo ser el centro de atención #Etna
— Gúndula, PORNOMARXISTA A TIEMPO COMPLETO ❤️???????????? (@vonlichtenkraut) September 21, 2021
