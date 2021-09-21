Volcán en La Palma"El Etna ha pedido que le sujeten el cubata tras ver lo de La Palma"

Si teníamos poco con el volcán de La Palma

El volcán Etna, en Sicilia, ha vuelto a entrar en erupción este martes. El Instituto Nacional de Geofísica y Vulcanología italiano (INGV) ha informado este martes de que la amplitud de sus temblores volcánicos va en aumento.

Lo cierto es que no es algo nuevo: la última vez que el Etna entró en erupción fue… a finales de este mes de agosto. Sin embargo, con la actualidad centrada en La Palma, la noticia se ha encaramado a las portadas de los medios.

Los tuiteros no han podido evitarlo y se han lazado a comentar la noticia con su mejor ironía:

