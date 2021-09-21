Pablo Iglesias compara la derecha alemana con la española: "Nadie estaría dispuesto a pactar con el partido equivalente a Vox"
Este lunes, una vez más, se han reunido en Hora 25 Carmen Calvo, José Manuel García-Margallo y Pablo Iglesias para debatir sobre diferentes cuestiones políticas y de actualidad. En este contexto, el exvicepresidente del Gobierno ha hablado sobre la política en Alemania, ya que las encuestas otorgan al candidato del SPD alemán, Olaf Scholz, una victoria sin precedentes.
"Nadie en Alemania, empezando por el partido de la derecha alemana, estaría dispuesto a pactar con el partido equivalente a Vox en Alemania", ha asegurado Iglesias ante la negativa de Margallo. "No es equivalente", repetía el político del Partido Popular.
A ningún partido en Alemania se le pasa por la cabeza pactar con su equivalente a VOX. Hemos hablado de ello en @hora25 ???????? pic.twitter.com/SwBbsR5Ybd
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) September 20, 2021
Además, Pablo Iglesias ha valorado un gesto de Angela Merkel que no ha pasado desapercibido: "A mí Merkel no me gusta, pero estoy dispuesto a decir una cosa positiva de ella: cuando a Merkel fueron a entregarle una bandera de Alemania en un mitin de la CDU la devolvió inmediatamente y dijo que ningún partido alemán tiene derecho a enarbolar como propia la bandera de todos los alemanes".
El discurso de Iglesias ha sido muy aplaudido en redes sociales.
A nadie con dos dedos de frente,se le ocurre pactar con la ultraderecha.
???????? https://t.co/WrSD2JRQyM
— Melussia (@Melussia2) September 21, 2021
!Gran verdad! https://t.co/oC1WzjuySo
— Jose Cerdeira Soto (@CerdeiraSoto) September 21, 2021
Claro,conciso y sensato.
Y lo más importante.
Dice la verdad. https://t.co/3HCfj14OpO
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) September 21, 2021
Por estas y algunas otras cosas los ultras acosan y amenazan a toda su familia. https://t.co/C9i57jtV6R
— Veintriciclo???? (@vicentegm59) September 21, 2021
