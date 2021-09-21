Un entrevistado arremete contra Pedro Sánchez en Antena 3 y la presentadora tiene que cortarle
Desde la erupción del volcán de La Palma, los medios de comunicación se han volcado en contar la última hora sobre su evolución. Entre ellos, Antena 3, que ha mandado a Susana Griso a la zona afectada.
Este martes, en una conexión en directo con el dueño de un albergue de La Palma se ha producido un incidente y la presentadora que sustituye a Griso en el plató, Lorena García, ha tenido que intervenir para cortar al entrevistado.
Todo ha ocurrido al final de dicha entrevista en la que el dueño del albergue ha comenzado a cargar contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por su gestión del coronavirus. "La llegada de Pedro Sánchez que ha venido aquí a lavar su imagen a La Palma diciendo que él va a colaborar (…) Me parece una vergüenza que quiera lavar su imagen después de la dictadura que nos viene implantando", ha comenzado.
El hombre ha llegado a decir que el presidente ha impuesto las mascarillas, el confinamiento y los toques de queda. En ese momento, García ha intervenido para dejar claro que el virus existe y que sigue matando a gente.
En ese momento, el dueño del albergue también ha cargado contra los medios de comunicación y Lorena García ha tenido que interrumpir la conversación.
