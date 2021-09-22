La sorprendente promo del retorno de Jordi Évole con Pablo Iglesias de (falso) protagonista

Por

Pablo Iglesias, exvicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y exlíder de Podemos, sorprende en la promo del retorno del programa de Jordi Évole. "Se le puede decir que no a Jordi Évole a salir en su programa. Pero ningún cinéfilo rechazaría salir en El gran Lebowski…", ha afirmado Iglesias en Twitter.

En concreto, el que fuera secretario general de Podemos, recrea la mítica escena en la bolera de la película de los hermanos Coen. En la escena, con un Iglesias en el papel Jesús Quintana, el periodista afirma que le gustaría entrevistar a alguien quien haya estado dentro del Gobierno de coalición:

"Me encantaría entrevistar a alguien que supiese todos los secretos de este Gobierno, que haya estado dentro, que tenga hilo directo con Pedro Sánchez, que haya participado de las decisiones importantes, la moción de censura, el pacto con Podemos. Que sea odiado por unos, admirado por otros y que se haya ido hace poco. Que tenga ganas de rajas, de tirar de la manta. Salseo".

Sin embargo, para sorpresa de muchos, lo que se anuncia es la entrevista a Iván Redodo en Lo de Évole. Los tuiteros no han tardado en reaccionar al vídeo.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas