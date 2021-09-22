Las reacciones a la cobertura mediática de la erupción en La Palma: "Los Simpson volvieron a predecirlo"

La erupción del volcán canario de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, ha provocado un despliegue de medios generalistas en la isla poco usual. Algunos de los presentadores que más acostumbrados estamos a ver en televisión, como Susana Griso o Pedro Piqueras, se han desplazado hasta el lugar para contar, desde allí, la última hora.

Uno de los memes que no ha tardado en hacerse viral tiene como protagonista a la presentadora de Espejo Público, cuya situación actual parece que ya la habrían predicho Los Simpson.

En el caso de Piqueras, su próxima conexión ha sido predicha por los usuarios de Twitter.

Sin embargo, también ha habido espacio para la crítica por parte de aquellos que opinan que se ha está haciendo un espectáculo mediático la situación en Canarias.

