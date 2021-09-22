Las reacciones a la cobertura mediática de la erupción en La Palma: "Los Simpson volvieron a predecirlo"
La erupción del volcán canario de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, ha provocado un despliegue de medios generalistas en la isla poco usual. Algunos de los presentadores que más acostumbrados estamos a ver en televisión, como Susana Griso o Pedro Piqueras, se han desplazado hasta el lugar para contar, desde allí, la última hora.
Uno de los memes que no ha tardado en hacerse viral tiene como protagonista a la presentadora de Espejo Público, cuya situación actual parece que ya la habrían predicho Los Simpson.
Los Simpsons volvieron a predecirlo #LaPalma pic.twitter.com/qXM3w2Z3o3
— MZM???? (@martazamoranom) September 21, 2021
En el caso de Piqueras, su próxima conexión ha sido predicha por los usuarios de Twitter.
Pedro Piqueras en el próximo informativo pic.twitter.com/6XBbCIOlNF
— Yogulado (@Supertramp9713) September 21, 2021
Pedro Piqueras peleándose con Susana Griso por ver quién se acerca más al volcán de la Palma: pic.twitter.com/7hwaOhUbnx
— itsKAZU0 (@itsKAZU0) September 21, 2021
Pedro Piqueras en la próxima conexión desde La Palma pic.twitter.com/oYLIMowa2V
— Juan sin miedo (@foxyJuanpe) September 21, 2021
Sin embargo, también ha habido espacio para la crítica por parte de aquellos que opinan que se ha está haciendo un espectáculo mediático la situación en Canarias.
???? La Palma es la isla de mis abuelos y mi familia, el drama es perder una vida entera y ver por TV a Susana Griso o Piqueras compitiendo por quien se pone más cerca de la lava.
Os pido por favor que censuréis y dejéis de ver esos programas que buscan el morbo en el dolor. pic.twitter.com/akJZ7svqen
— #colaufora (@ivnortga) September 22, 2021
