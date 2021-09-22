TwitterLos tuiteros celebran las burlas de Pablo Iglesias a la teoría de Carlos Herrera sobre la manifestación nazi de Chueca

Por si no lo saben, Carlos Herrera se despachó a gusto el pasado lunes en su habitual comentario de arranque en su programa. El locutor de la Cope se refirió a la manifestación nazi en Chueca y se abonó a la teoría del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, de que la concentración de fachas olía a "cloaca socialista". Herrera dejó entrever que la concentración era un montaje socialista.

Hay quien está de acuerdo con Herrera y hay quien cree que esta teoría es completamente absurda. Pablo Iglesias, por ejemplo. El antiguo líder de Podemos y exvicepresidente del Gobierno, ha respondido con humor y sarcasmo a Herrera en un artículo publicado en CTXT (que también pueden leer en Público). Carlos Herrera pateando a un policía se titula el artículo.

A lo largo del artículo, Iglesias se burla de la teoria de Herrera sin cesar. Hace bromas constantemente. "Estaba Ábalos con su voz de cazalla y su cuerpo hercúleo…", es una de ellas. En realidad son tantas, que lo mejor es que lean el artículo. No tiene desperdicio.

Como se podrán imaginar, Herrera e Iglesias fueron tendencia en Twitter este miércoles por la mañana. Seleccionamos aquí algunas de las reacciones de la legión tuitera.

