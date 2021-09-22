"Mi protagonista es el hombre con quien sueñan las mujeres mientras sus maridos duermen": criticas a Reverte por esas declaraciones
El escritor y periodista Arturo Pérez Reverte ha presentado su novela 'el italiano', un libro ambientado en Gibraltar durante la segunda guerra mundial.
En la presentación de su libro, Reverte ha hecho unas declaraciones bastante polémicas: "Mi protagonista es el hombre con quien sueñan las mujeres mientras sus maridos duermen".
El periódico La Vanguardia ha recogido las palabras del escritor que no han pasado desapercibidas en Twitter. "¿Hueles eso, muchacho? Es la naftalina", ha publicado un tuitero. "Me apuesto lo que queráis a que su protagonista es una fantasía de poder masculina que precisamente por eso tiene que atraer a todas las mujeres", ha asegurado otra. La red está plagada de comentarios en esa línea.
¿Hueles eso, muchacho? Es la naftalina. https://t.co/xZeWv9BRL3
— Jorge Matías (@El__Yayo) September 22, 2021
Me apuesto lo que queráis a que su protagonista es una fantasía de poder masculina que precisamente por eso tiene que atraer a todas las mujeres. https://t.co/jveNVQnhwO
— Myles ???? (@Mylestring) September 22, 2021
total de mujeres con las que ha hablado: 0 https://t.co/po4BQmVNBZ
— kosmicgirl (@_kosmicgirl_) September 22, 2021
Las conoce a todas. https://t.co/fpUQNgg4gI
— Genko (Miguel) (@Genko) September 22, 2021
Permíteme dudar https://t.co/P6zEzhkgYC
— Firulais ✨ (@MsKeisha666) September 22, 2021
