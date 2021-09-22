"Mi protagonista es el hombre con quien sueñan las mujeres mientras sus maridos duermen": criticas a Reverte por esas declaraciones

El escritor y periodista Arturo Pérez Reverte ha presentado su novela 'el italiano', un libro ambientado en Gibraltar durante la segunda guerra mundial.

En la presentación de su libro, Reverte ha hecho unas declaraciones bastante polémicas: "Mi protagonista es el hombre con quien sueñan las mujeres mientras sus maridos duermen".

El periódico La Vanguardia ha recogido las palabras del escritor que no han pasado desapercibidas en Twitter. "¿Hueles eso, muchacho? Es la naftalina", ha publicado un tuitero. "Me apuesto lo que queráis a que su protagonista es una fantasía de poder masculina que precisamente por eso tiene que atraer a todas las mujeres", ha asegurado otra. La red está plagada de comentarios en esa línea.

