Volcán en La PalmaPedro Piqueras, apocalyptic edition: los tuiteros alucinan con el presentador, ante el río de lava en La Palma
Toda la atención sigue puesta en la isla de La Palma donde continúa la destrucción de casas y el desalojo de vecinos por la lava del volcán que entró en erupción el pasado domingo.
Relacionada: "El Etna ha pedido que le sujeten el cubata tras ver lo de La Palma"
Este martes, Telecinco emitió un programa especial bajo el título La Palma en nuestros corazones, con Ana Rosa Quina en el plató y con enviados especiales a la isla, entre ellos Pedro Piqueras.
La próxima conexión de Pedro Piqueras será desde dentro del volcán. pic.twitter.com/ge4UHRLuqF
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) September 21, 2021
Solo un volcán podía sacar Pedro Piqueras del plató ???????? pic.twitter.com/gpR78nZ5vz
— Erick Canale (@E_Canale) September 20, 2021
En las redes llamó mucho la atención ver a Piqueras fuera del plató, una imagen a la que estamos muy acostumbrados. Además alucinaron viéndole sobre el terreno, a escasos metros de la lava:
Edición apocalíptica de Pedro Piqueras. pic.twitter.com/JChz1InxQk
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) September 21, 2021
A Pedro Piqueras se le está yendo de las manos. pic.twitter.com/YocK8ifjGV
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) September 21, 2021
ME FLIPA EL PIQUERAS REPORTERO DE VOLCANES
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) September 21, 2021
A este paso va a tener que ir a rescatar a Pedro Piqueras el mismo Gandalf con las águilas. pic.twitter.com/b7cYadkHxT
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ – ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴀʀᴍᴇɴɪᴀ (@SystemOfAClaun) September 21, 2021
Pedro Piqueras en el próximo informativo pic.twitter.com/6XBbCIOlNF
— Yogulado (@Supertramp9713) September 21, 2021
— Yo mismo. (@AntonioDiazdeL8) September 21, 2021
Los Simpsons también predijeron lo de Pedro Piqueras en el volcán de La Palma: pic.twitter.com/7ji8w9uhBh
— desirée ???? (@desirosie_) September 21, 2021
Pedro Piqueras en la próxima conexión desde La Palma pic.twitter.com/oYLIMowa2V
— Juan sin miedo (@foxyJuanpe) September 21, 2021
Piqueras transmitiendo el directo el fin del mundo! Era su sueño. Apocalíptico! pic.twitter.com/N2uqHk6KTb
— Ginger (@Nomebusquesque2) September 20, 2021
Pedro Piqueras peleándose con Susana Griso por ver quién se acerca más al volcán de la Palma: pic.twitter.com/7hwaOhUbnx
— itsKAZU0 (@itsKAZU0) September 21, 2021
En la cabeza de Piqueras se le venía detrás la bola de Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/mq6aYGaVkc
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) September 21, 2021
Terrible , apocalíptico XD
— victor jimenez (@victorjimenez14) September 21, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>