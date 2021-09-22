Volcán en La PalmaPedro Piqueras, apocalyptic edition: los tuiteros alucinan con el presentador, ante el río de lava en La Palma

Por

Toda la atención sigue puesta en la isla de La Palma donde continúa la destrucción de casas y el desalojo de vecinos por la lava del volcán que entró en erupción el pasado domingo.

Relacionada: "El Etna ha pedido que le sujeten el cubata tras ver lo de La Palma"

Este martes, Telecinco emitió un programa especial bajo el título La Palma en nuestros corazones, con Ana Rosa Quina en el plató y con enviados especiales a la isla, entre ellos Pedro Piqueras.

En las redes llamó mucho la atención ver a Piqueras fuera del plató, una imagen a la que estamos muy acostumbrados. Además alucinaron viéndole sobre el terreno, a escasos metros de la lava:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas