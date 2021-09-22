Congreso de los Diputados"Sempre al nostre equip!": aplausos a Baldoví por sus palabras sobre el diputado de Vox que llamó "bruja" a otra del PSOE

"¿Si un diputado que llama "bruja" a una diputada no es un maleducado, qué es?". Así censuraba este martes el diputado de Compromís Joan Baldoví las palabras del representante de Vox José María Sánchez García a la parlamentaria del PSOE Laura Berja.

El ultraderechista lanzó su insultó mientras la socialista defendía una iniciativa sobre el acoso a las mujeres que acuden a interrumpir su embarazo. Después rechazó abandonar el hemiciclo cuando el vicepresidente primero de la mesa, Alfonso Rodríguez, le conminó a ello.

En su intervención, Baldoví calificó al de Vox de "maleducado", "grosero" y "chabacano" y después añadió: "Un juez en excelencia… ¡Es un juez! Si me tiene que juzgar este juez, apañados estamos". El propio Baldoví colgó su intervención en Twitter:

