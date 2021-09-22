Congreso de los Diputados"Sempre al nostre equip!": aplausos a Baldoví por sus palabras sobre el diputado de Vox que llamó "bruja" a otra del PSOE
"¿Si un diputado que llama "bruja" a una diputada no es un maleducado, qué es?". Así censuraba este martes el diputado de Compromís Joan Baldoví las palabras del representante de Vox José María Sánchez García a la parlamentaria del PSOE Laura Berja.
El ultraderechista lanzó su insultó mientras la socialista defendía una iniciativa sobre el acoso a las mujeres que acuden a interrumpir su embarazo. Después rechazó abandonar el hemiciclo cuando el vicepresidente primero de la mesa, Alfonso Rodríguez, le conminó a ello.
En su intervención, Baldoví calificó al de Vox de "maleducado", "grosero" y "chabacano" y después añadió: "Un juez en excelencia… ¡Es un juez! Si me tiene que juzgar este juez, apañados estamos". El propio Baldoví colgó su intervención en Twitter:
¿Si un diputado que llama "bruja" a una diputada no es un maleducado, qué es? pic.twitter.com/3Lt9iSzCFB
— Joan Baldoví 😉 (@joanbaldovi) September 21, 2021
Su intervención ha sido muy comentada en las redes en las últimas horas:
Sempre al nostre equip! ❤️
— Larouch (@Larouchart) September 21, 2021
Ha estado espléndido!!!!!!
— Isabel Martín Martin (@IsabelMartnMar5) September 21, 2021
Te quiero @joanbaldovi.
Gracias por expresar lo que tantos pensamos. https://t.co/UhrqZH0CqI
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) September 21, 2021
Bravo…por algo es mi preferido???????? pic.twitter.com/zTOCQkX3Cm
— Adelita (@Adelagranados77) September 21, 2021
Grande como siempre, Sr. Baldovi
????????????????????????????
— AngelaDG (@AngelaD35166503) September 21, 2021
Así es como hay que hacer frente a los fascistas, sin titubeos, claro y conciso. Gracias.
— Pakillo M.A. ۞ (@Pakillo_84) September 21, 2021
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— ace ✊???????????? (@Adelita_madrid) September 21, 2021
Gracias por representarme tan bien!!!
— ???? Gabriel Navarro ???? (@GabrielNavHue) September 21, 2021
