El mensaje de Gabriel Rufián a los trabajadores que votan a Vox: "Son gacelas votando a leones"

Por

El portavoz de Esquerra Republicana de catalunya (ERC) en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, otro de los habituales en Tremending, lanzó este pasado miércoles un potente mensaje a los votantes de Vox durante el pleno del Congreso en el que se debatía una moción para pedir que el Gobierno deje de "banalizar" los delitos de odio. Mientras la mayoría de los portavoces criticaban directamente a Vox por instigar estos discursos intolerantes, Rufián prefirió dirigirse a los votantes de la formación de ultraderecha con unas palabras que han tenido repercusión en las redes sociales.

Rufián empezó recordando que estos votantes son en su mayoría de clase trabajadora y que al votar a Vox están votando en contra de sus intereses. "Piensan que votan a favor de sus principios y contra sus intereses, y eso es terrible", dijo Rufián. "Hay que decirle a esos votantes que son gacelas apoyando a leones. Estos es tremendo. Vox no son de los tuyos", añadió Rufián.

Rufián, además, enumeró las veces que en los últimos meses la formación de Santiago Abascal no ha apoyado iniciativas sociales: "Vox ha votado en contra del SMI, de los ERTEs, de preservar el planeta, contra los LGTBI, contra ayudas de la violencia de género…". "Vox vota aquí en contra de ti. Vox no representa a la España que madruga, representa a los explotadores de la España que madruga", señaló Rufián.

Por ello, insistió Rufián: "si votas a Vox, votas al jefe que te explota, por ejemplo. Ser patriota no es llevar la bandera en la mascarilla. Es intentar acabar con la estafa de las eléctricas".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas