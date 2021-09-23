Un vehículo fúnebre antivacunas esconde la mejor campaña de publicidad

Una camioneta fúnebre se pasea por las calles de Estados Unidos, en ella se lee "No os vacunéis" y debajo el nombre de la empresa Wilmore Funeral Home. Esta es la campaña que ha realizado la agencia de publicidad BooneOakley para concienciar a los ciudadanos de vacunarse, una agresiva estrategia que muestra cómo la inmunización te salva de acabar en una caja de pino, o en este caso, en la funeraria Wilmore.

Si ves esta camioneta y te decides a buscar el nombre de la funeraria, te encontrarás una web en la que aparece el mensaje "vacunate ahora" y debajo el aviso: "si no, nos vemos pronto". La estrategia de marketing ha sorprendido a los transeúntes que han reaccionado ante el camión en las redes:

