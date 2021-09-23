Un vehículo fúnebre antivacunas esconde la mejor campaña de publicidad
Campaña de publicidad de la agencia 'BooneOakley'.
Una camioneta fúnebre se pasea por las calles de Estados Unidos, en ella se lee "No os vacunéis" y debajo el nombre de la empresa Wilmore Funeral Home. Esta es la campaña que ha realizado la agencia de publicidad BooneOakley para concienciar a los ciudadanos de vacunarse, una agresiva estrategia que muestra cómo la inmunización te salva de acabar en una caja de pino, o en este caso, en la funeraria Wilmore.
It was us. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/WFQ1h6sLwn
— BooneOakley (@booneoakley) September 21, 2021
Si ves esta camioneta y te decides a buscar el nombre de la funeraria, te encontrarás una web en la que aparece el mensaje "vacunate ahora" y debajo el aviso: "si no, nos vemos pronto". La estrategia de marketing ha sorprendido a los transeúntes que han reaccionado ante el camión en las redes:
????????This ???????? ???????? When a Funeral Home knows. pic.twitter.com/DNO32dRyjA
— Draft Horse Girl ????????????⚔️???????????????? (@TammyGregersen) September 23, 2021
Y'all know I love a good marketing tactic. This is a good one. ????@JoeBrunoWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/gUAFUuEZCS
— Katie Guenther (@ktguen) September 19, 2021
its a funeral home truck riding around with a sign that says dont get vaccinated ????
— Unknown (@Novert_) September 19, 2021
Saw a "don't get vaccinated" ad in the US … for a funeral home ????
— Sassy Little Hobbit (@LI_politico) September 23, 2021
