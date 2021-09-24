Por Tremending

La humorista Ana Morgade ha compartido una foto en su cuenta de Instagram en la que muestra el mensaje que le dejó una respetuosa fan en una servilleta.

Con más de 26.000 Me gusta, Morgade lo cuenta así: "Estaba en una terraza con unas amistades y mi familia y la mesa de al lado me ha dado esta servilleta. Quería enseñarlo porque no nos hemos hecho una foto, llevaba a mi bebé encima y me han dicho que no querían molestarme justo por eso. No sólo no me han molestado, me han alegrado el día y me siento súper honrada de recibir cosas tan lindas de desconocidas. Mi trabajo me da muchas cosas increíbles, pero estos momentos son de lejos los mejores de todos. Y como sé que podréis pensar que me estoy poniendo intensa: CACAS DE MAPACHE! ESTUFAS DE PANTUFLAS! GORROS CON MOFLETES! FLAN DE TI! Qué suerte tengo. Buenas noches".

Poco más se puede añadir, sólo que ya quisieran muchos famosos y famosas tener fans tan respetuosos. Así da gusto.