Operación TriunfoBustamante la lía hablando de feminismo al decir que "hay que proteger también a los hombres"
El cantante David Bustamante. Antonio Gutiérrez / Europa Press 24/9/2021
David Bustamante, conocido por su aparición en la primera edición de Operación Triunfo, ha dado el salto a los musicales y será intérprete en Ghost, que se estrena ahora en España.
En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, al hablar sobre feminismo, el cantante terminó por meterse en un jardín del que no iba a salir indemne. Entre las muchas frases que dijo, la que ha hecho hervir las redes ha sido que "lo mejor que se ha hecho es la mujer, pero hay que proteger también a los hombres".
David Bustamante, sobre el feminismo: "Lo mejor que se ha hecho es la mujer, pero hay que proteger también a los hombres"https://t.co/XqrvMxtYY0
— Cadena SER (@La_SER) September 24, 2021
¿Proteger de qué, exactamente? esa es la pregunta que se han hecho muchos en redes sociales, no sin algo de inquina hacia el exconcursante de televisión.
Bustamante tears pic.twitter.com/zC2KyTXwMf
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) September 24, 2021
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SugmrcU4DG
— VIBRA ULTRA ZEN ✨???????? (@Desahogada) September 26, 2021
Yo, como feminista, sinceramente pienso que lo mejor que se ha hecho es el queso. pic.twitter.com/h0CBNrHF5L
— Perra de Satán (@perradesatan) September 25, 2021
TODOS los tópicos de machista que se cree feminista en una sola respuesta. Impresionante, Bustamante pic.twitter.com/9C3MJYgP4c
— ✨????️⚧️????️???????????????????????? ????️????????️⚧️✨ (@carlesponsi) September 25, 2021
Frases para la historia. ¿Protegeros de qué exactamente?. ¿Nos das ideas? ????????
David Bustamante: "Lo mejor que se ha hecho es la mujer, pero hay que proteger también a los hombres" https://t.co/oF4VjNErBW vía @La_SER
— Pilar Barrientos #25N ???? YoMeQuedoEnCasa ???? ???????? (@pilar51) September 25, 2021
