Operación TriunfoBustamante la lía hablando de feminismo al decir que "hay que proteger también a los hombres"

El cantante David Bustamante. Antonio Gutiérrez / Europa Press 24/9/2021

Por

David Bustamante, conocido por su aparición en la primera edición de Operación Triunfo, ha dado el salto a los musicales y será intérprete en Ghost, que se estrena ahora en España.

En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, al hablar sobre feminismo, el cantante terminó por meterse en un jardín del que no iba a salir indemne. Entre las muchas frases que dijo, la que ha hecho hervir las redes ha sido que "lo mejor que se ha hecho es la mujer, pero hay que proteger también a los hombres".

¿Proteger de qué, exactamente? esa es la pregunta que se han hecho muchos en redes sociales, no sin algo de inquina hacia el exconcursante de televisión.

