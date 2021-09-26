La aplaudida respuesta de Ana Peleteiro a las críticas en Twitter por comprarse un coche
Ana Peleteiro, medalla de bronce en Tokio 2020 en triple salto, se ha convertido este fin de semana en el centro de atención por su forma de acallar críticas y comentarios negativos.
Sin mencionar a nadie y sin dar pábulo a comentarios anónimos, la atleta española se vio atacada por comprarse un coche. Tan sencillo como eso. Algunos usuarios de redes sociales intentaron atacar a la deportista sin demasiado éxito. Para muestra, este troll.
Amancio Ortega se compra un yate con su dinero donde le da la gana,.es un buen explotador, pero ojo Ana Peleteiro se compra un coche de 60 mi eur, y es ganado con su sudor,..la izquierda de doble rasero.
— Español de derechas (@DerechasEspanol) September 25, 2021
Comentarios de este estilo intentaron transformar una sencilla adquisición de un vehículo en una cuestión política. Peleteiro, que no tiene problema en ser crítica con el racismo o con partidos políticos que lo incitan, está en el punto de mira por este posicionamiento.
Pero la atleta de triple salto, lejos de verse intimidada o de pedir perdón, respondió con dos publicaciones que han generado mucho revuelo. Una foto desde su coche nuevo y otra con un mensaje encriptado.
Hola Twitter ☺️ ✌???? pic.twitter.com/5os6kXuDnT
— ANA PELETEIRO BRIÓN (@apeleteirob) September 25, 2021
"La envidia es el homenaje que la
mediocridad le rinde al talento."
(Jackson Brown) pic.twitter.com/XbkPsJtm49
— ANA PELETEIRO BRIÓN (@apeleteirob) September 25, 2021
Y esta postura sí que ha cosechado comentarios positivos.
A los que la critican por comprarse un coche caro, nunca les ha molestado que lo hiciera un futbolista o un tenista. Por qué será… ???? https://t.co/qPbcfwYbvQ
— Inés Fernández ???????? (@Misviajesporahi) September 25, 2021
A la ultraderecha no le molesta que te hayas comprado un coche, lo que realmente no pueden asumir es que eres negra y mujer y has triunfado gracias a tu esfuerzo. Disfruta de tú éxito y que les den mucho por el culo a esos miserables. Son basura. https://t.co/3TSTkcOirI
— Justo ????????❤️???????? (@Justo04276241) September 25, 2021
El problema no es comprar un coche, sino que lo haga ella. Más allá de la envidia, habría que añadir cómo algunos se revuelven por ver a mujeres exitosas y autosuficientes.
¿O acaso hemos visto críticas a hombres por sus coches? Futbolistas ni digamos.
Ni caso Ana, brava! ???????? https://t.co/ebQVhWivh2
— Laura Redondo (@LauraRdondo) September 25, 2021
