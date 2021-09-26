La aplaudida respuesta de Ana Peleteiro a las críticas en Twitter por comprarse un coche

Ana Peleteiro, medalla de bronce en Tokio 2020 en triple salto, se ha convertido este fin de semana en el centro de atención por su forma de acallar críticas y comentarios negativos.

Sin mencionar a nadie y sin dar pábulo a comentarios anónimos, la atleta española se vio atacada por comprarse un coche. Tan sencillo como eso. Algunos usuarios de redes sociales intentaron atacar a la deportista sin demasiado éxito. Para muestra, este troll.

Comentarios de este estilo intentaron transformar una sencilla adquisición de un vehículo en una cuestión política. Peleteiro, que no tiene problema en ser crítica con el racismo o con partidos políticos que lo incitan, está en el punto de mira por este posicionamiento.

Pero la atleta de triple salto, lejos de verse intimidada o de pedir perdón, respondió con dos publicaciones que han generado mucho revuelo. Una foto desde su coche nuevo y otra con un mensaje encriptado.

Y esta postura sí que ha cosechado comentarios positivos.

A la ultraderecha no le molesta que te hayas comprado un coche, lo que realmente no pueden asumir es que eres negra y mujer y has triunfado gracias a tu esfuerzo. Disfruta de tú éxito y que les den mucho por el culo a esos miserables. Son basura. https://t.co/3TSTkcOirI

