Cachondeo en redes por esta noticia del chef José Andrés repartiendo ropa vieja: "Lloro mucho… bendita ignorancia"
El pasado sábado, el diario El Mundo publicó un artículo en el que acompañaban al conocido chef José Andrés a repartir comida entre las víctimas del volcán de La Palma. Un día con José Andrés repartiendo 'ropa vieja' a las víctimas del volcán de La Palma, titulaba el diario.
El artículo ha sido duramente criticado entre los usuarios de Internet, ¿el motivo? Que aquellos que criticaban la pieza no se habían metido a leer que la ropa vieja es un plato de comida y no ropa usada. Por eso, la cuenta de Desatranques Jaén se ha dedicado a recopilar multitud de comentarios en esta línea.
La noticia es maravillosa, pero las respuestas son para ponerles un marco y ponerlas en la pared.#RopaVieja pic.twitter.com/Egp6DkMnL6
— Desatranques Jaén® (@DesatranqueJaen) September 26, 2021
"Lo que tiene que hacer es dejar de repartir trozos de tela viejos, y dar dinero, que además le sobra", ha escrito un usuario. Ahora, los tuits de Desatranques Jaén acumulan miles de likes y multitud de comentarios.
Y no está buena ni na. pic.twitter.com/ogatfUEFnY
— Paco Tejera ???????? (@PacoTejera6) September 27, 2021
jajajaj jajjaa, bendita ignorancia… (y no me refiero a desatranques Jaén)
— Aitor Carbajo (@MAcOs_LuCas) September 26, 2021
Jajajajjajajajajajaj que es una comida jajajjajajajajaj
— Esther María (@llorente_em) September 27, 2021
???????????????? lloro mucho…bendita ignorancia. La verdad, reflejo de lo que sucede muchas veces en RRSS…
— Pere (@pere_jpereirale) September 27, 2021
