El nuevo zulo que causa indignación: "Si te lo quedas podrás dormir con los pies a remojo"

Por

Un nuevo zulo se ha vuelto viral en internet. Esta vez se trata de un piso que se encuentra en venta en Chamberí (Madrid) por 239.000 euros. El piso cuenta con 2 habitaciones y 42 m2, pero su particular distribución es lo que se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales ya que la cama grande se encuentra pegada a la bañera.

"Si te lo quedas podrás dormir con los pies a remojo", ha puesto la cuenta de Twitter que lo ha difundido.

En tremending hemos podido ver todas las fotos que aparecen en el anuncio y su distribución hace que sea difícil vivir en él, ya que el comedor es minúsculo y la mesa es demasiado pequeña.

El anuncio ha causado indignación entre los tuiteros. "Dos habitaciones? Una: baño-dormitorio. Dos: estar-cocina. Cada día tienen más jeta", ha asegurado una tuitera.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas