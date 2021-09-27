El nuevo zulo que causa indignación: "Si te lo quedas podrás dormir con los pies a remojo"
Un nuevo zulo se ha vuelto viral en internet. Esta vez se trata de un piso que se encuentra en venta en Chamberí (Madrid) por 239.000 euros. El piso cuenta con 2 habitaciones y 42 m2, pero su particular distribución es lo que se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales ya que la cama grande se encuentra pegada a la bañera.
"Si te lo quedas podrás dormir con los pies a remojo", ha puesto la cuenta de Twitter que lo ha difundido.
Buenas noches zulistas! Hoy os traemos zulo para inversores en Madrid. Si sueñas con ser casero zulero no puedes dejar pasar esta oportunidad! Por solo 239.000€ tendrás el zulo ideal para cualquier zulista de pro y si te lo quedas podrás dormir con los pies a remojo. Un chollo! pic.twitter.com/ogXi18ZXOT
— elzulista ????️⚧️????⬛️????️???? (@elzulista) September 21, 2021
En tremending hemos podido ver todas las fotos que aparecen en el anuncio y su distribución hace que sea difícil vivir en él, ya que el comedor es minúsculo y la mesa es demasiado pequeña.
El anuncio ha causado indignación entre los tuiteros. "Dos habitaciones? Una: baño-dormitorio. Dos: estar-cocina. Cada día tienen más jeta", ha asegurado una tuitera.
???? ¿Dos habitaciones? Una: baño-dormitorio. Dos: estar-cocina. ???? Cada día tienen más jeta.
— Rebeca Osorio ????♀️ (@rebeca_osorio) September 21, 2021
"Habitación con baño incorporado"… lo leo, miro la foto, lo leo… intento indignarme, pero no consigo salir del estado de completo estupor…
— La becaria emérita (@becaria_rubia) September 23, 2021
Y el sofá en primera línea para ver cómo se cuecen las lentejas.
— Ranavalona I (@Rabodoandriana2) September 21, 2021
Me mola lo de dos habitaciones = baño y cocina.
— Indiana Ros (@IndianaRos) September 23, 2021
