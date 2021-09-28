El hilo de un periodista que explica "por qué los medios han sido cómplices involuntarios del auge del fascismo"

Por

Mark Jacob, ex editor de Chicago Tribune & Sun-Times, ha publicado este martes un hilo en el que explica que los medios de comunicación (incluyéndose a él mismo) han sido "involuntariamente cómplices del auge del fascismo".

Según Jacob, los medios de comunicación han intentado tratar a los republicanos y a los demócratas por igual pensando que esa era la forma de ser justos con los lectores. Sin embargo, asegura que el tiempo le ha demostrado que tratar a ambos partidos por igual ayuda a los republicanos.

A lo largo del hilo, el periodista explica que los republicanos han "abrumado a los medios de comunicación con la corrupción y han creado una fatiga de escándalos", por lo que asegura que se necesita un nuevo marco que esté orientado a la democracia y no a partidos en concretos.

"Solía ​​editar historias de la página 1 para el Chicago Tribune, incluidas muchas de Washington. En este hilo, explico por qué los medios (incluyéndome a mí) han sido involuntariamente cómplices del auge del fascismo que amenaza nuestra democracia".

"Los principales medios de comunicación han intentado durante mucho tiempo tratar a los republicanos y demócratas por igual. Algunos, como yo, pensaron que esa era la manera de ser justos. De hecho, era la forma de ser holgazán y no tener que aclarar los hechos. Simplemente cite a un demócrata y cite a un republicano y ya está".

"Cuando edité historias políticas, llegué a contar las citas de republicanos y demócratas, pensando que un número igual nos haría más justos. No pensé que estuviera ayudando a ninguna de las partes. Pensé que estaba ayudando a los lectores. Me equivoqué".

"Si miras hacia atrás 3 o 4 décadas, ves muchos políticos corruptos en ambos partidos. Escándalos como Abscam y Keating 5 fueron en su mayoría demócratas. Pero en las últimas décadas es obvio que el Partido Republicano es menos ético y antidemocrático. Lo que significa que tratar a los partidos por igual ayuda a los republicanos".

"Hillary Clinton manejó mal los correos electrónicos. George W. Bush mintió para meternos en una guerra. Ambos eran malos. Pero uno fue mucho peor. El trabajo autoasignado de los medios de tratar a republicanos y demócratas por igual los ha obligado a aumentar la cobertura de los escándalos demócratas. Es señal de equidad".

"Los republicanos han abrumado a los medios de comunicación con la corrupción. Han creado una fatiga de escándalos, lo que ha llevado a los periodistas a hacer algo que yo llamo normas éticas. Es entonces cuando algo que habría sido un gran escándalo en el pasado reciente se considera normal ahora".

"Los republicanos han logrado un gran truco. Si las noticias se definen como algo inusual, la corrupción republicana no es noticia porque el partido es muy corrupto. Algunos medios han apagado su impulso de indignación y han decidido que la corrupción es normal".

"Lo que se necesita es un nuevo marco. No está orientado a los partidos, sino a la democracia. Orientado a la verdad. Los medios de comunicación no deberían exaltar a los mentirosos en aras de la "justicia". Sí, los medios deben ser justos, con los lectores, con los hechos. Pero no al sistema bipartidista. A nuestra democracia".

"Ahora nos encontramos en medio de un asalto a la democracia como ningún otro que haya visto nuestro país. Cualquier periodista que no enmarque sus informes en ese contexto está haciendo un flaco favor a nuestro país".

El hilo acumula más de 21.000 favoritos y cuenta con multitud de respuestas.

