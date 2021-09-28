El hilo de un periodista que explica "por qué los medios han sido cómplices involuntarios del auge del fascismo"

Por Tremending

Mark Jacob, ex editor de Chicago Tribune & Sun-Times, ha publicado este martes un hilo en el que explica que los medios de comunicación (incluyéndose a él mismo) han sido "involuntariamente cómplices del auge del fascismo".

Según Jacob, los medios de comunicación han intentado tratar a los republicanos y a los demócratas por igual pensando que esa era la forma de ser justos con los lectores. Sin embargo, asegura que el tiempo le ha demostrado que tratar a ambos partidos por igual ayuda a los republicanos.

A lo largo del hilo, el periodista explica que los republicanos han "abrumado a los medios de comunicación con la corrupción y han creado una fatiga de escándalos", por lo que asegura que se necesita un nuevo marco que esté orientado a la democracia y no a partidos en concretos.

I used to edit Page 1 stories for the Chicago Tribune, including many from Washington. In this thread, I explain why the media (including me) have been unintentionally complicit in the rise of fascism that threatens our democracy. 1/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Solía ​​editar historias de la página 1 para el Chicago Tribune, incluidas muchas de Washington. En este hilo, explico por qué los medios (incluyéndome a mí) han sido involuntariamente cómplices del auge del fascismo que amenaza nuestra democracia".

Mainstream media have long tried to treat Republicans and Democrats equally. Some, like me, thought that was the way to be fair. In fact, it was the way to be lazy and not have to sort out the facts. Just quote a Democrat and quote a Republican and you're done. 2/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Los principales medios de comunicación han intentado durante mucho tiempo tratar a los republicanos y demócratas por igual. Algunos, como yo, pensaron que esa era la manera de ser justos. De hecho, era la forma de ser holgazán y no tener que aclarar los hechos. Simplemente cite a un demócrata y cite a un republicano y ya está".

When I edited political stories, I went so far as to count the quotes from Republicans and Democrats, thinking an equal number would make us fairer. I didn't think I was helping either party. I thought I was helping the readers. I was wrong. 3/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Cuando edité historias políticas, llegué a contar las citas de republicanos y demócratas, pensando que un número igual nos haría más justos. No pensé que estuviera ayudando a ninguna de las partes. Pensé que estaba ayudando a los lectores. Me equivoqué".

If you look back 3 or 4 decades, you see many corrupt pols in both parties. Scandals like Abscam and Keating 5 were mostly Democratic. But in recent decades it's obvious the GOP is more unethical and anti-democratic. Which means treating the parties equally helps Republicans. 4/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Si miras hacia atrás 3 o 4 décadas, ves muchos políticos corruptos en ambos partidos. Escándalos como Abscam y Keating 5 fueron en su mayoría demócratas. Pero en las últimas décadas es obvio que el Partido Republicano es menos ético y antidemocrático. Lo que significa que tratar a los partidos por igual ayuda a los republicanos".

Hillary Clinton mishandled emails. George W. Bush lied to get us into a war. Both were bad. But one was way worse. The media's self-assigned job to treat Republicans and Democrats equally has compelled them to pump up coverage of Democratic scandals. It's fairness-signaling. 5/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Hillary Clinton manejó mal los correos electrónicos. George W. Bush mintió para meternos en una guerra. Ambos eran malos. Pero uno fue mucho peor. El trabajo autoasignado de los medios de tratar a republicanos y demócratas por igual los ha obligado a aumentar la cobertura de los escándalos demócratas. Es señal de equidad".

The Republicans have overwhelmed the media with corruption. They've created scandal fatigue, prompting journalists to do something I call ethics norming. That's when something that would have been a huge scandal in the recent past is considered normal now. 6/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Los republicanos han abrumado a los medios de comunicación con la corrupción. Han creado una fatiga de escándalos, lo que ha llevado a los periodistas a hacer algo que yo llamo normas éticas. Es entonces cuando algo que habría sido un gran escándalo en el pasado reciente se considera normal ahora".

The Republicans have pulled off quite a trick. If news is defined as something unusual happening, GOP corruption is not news because the party is so widely corrupt. Some media have turned off their outrage impulse and decided that corruption is normal. 7/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Los republicanos han logrado un gran truco. Si las noticias se definen como algo inusual, la corrupción republicana no es noticia porque el partido es muy corrupto. Algunos medios han apagado su impulso de indignación y han decidido que la corrupción es normal".

What's needed is new framing. Not party-oriented but democracy-oriented. Truth-oriented. The media shouldn't elevate liars in the interest of "fairness." Yes, media should be fair – to the readers, to the facts. But not to the 2-party system. To our democracy. 8/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Lo que se necesita es un nuevo marco. No está orientado a los partidos, sino a la democracia. Orientado a la verdad. Los medios de comunicación no deberían exaltar a los mentirosos en aras de la "justicia". Sí, los medios deben ser justos, con los lectores, con los hechos. Pero no al sistema bipartidista. A nuestra democracia".

We are now in the midst of an assault on democracy unlike any our country has ever seen. Any journalist who doesn't frame their reports in that context is doing a grievous disservice to our country. 9/9 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 27, 2021

"Ahora nos encontramos en medio de un asalto a la democracia como ningún otro que haya visto nuestro país. Cualquier periodista que no enmarque sus informes en ese contexto está haciendo un flaco favor a nuestro país".

El hilo acumula más de 21.000 favoritos y cuenta con multitud de respuestas.

Sobering but necessary read. https://t.co/7ZLzr13pSg — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 28, 2021