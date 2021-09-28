La Guardia Civil abronca a una reportera de Ana Rosa en La Palma: "Pusisteis vuestra vida en peligro y la nuestra"

Este martes, los espectadores de El programa de Ana Rosa han sido testigos de la bronca que le ha echado el capitán de la Guardia Civil a una reportera de este programa. La mujer, que le estaba entrevistando sobre el perímetro del volcán, recibió una reprimenda en directo por poner su seguridad en peligro durante su cobertura en La Palma.

La periodista había ido a visitar los cultivos de unas vecinas muy cerca del volcán cuando se encontraron que una de las carreteras estaba cortada por una lengua de lava. En ese momento, la reportera se bajó del coche y grabó a pocos metros. Por eso, la Guardia Civil tuvo que actuar y evacuar al equipo de Ana Rosa y a la vecina afectada.

"Pusisteis vuestra vida en peligro y la nuestra al tener que ir a sacaros después", ha explicado el capitán de la Guardia Civil. En ese momento, la reportera ha intentado justificarse, por lo que Ana Rosa Quintana decide salir a defenderla: "Es cierto que Miriam no es ninguna kamikaze (…) Es cierto que es peligroso y tenemos que tener cuidado".

El momento ha sido recogido por el tuitero David Segovia y publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.

