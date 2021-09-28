La impactante imagen viral de una casa cubierta por la ceniza del volcán de La Palma
Las imágenes de la isla de La Palma estos días no dejan indiferente a nadie. La erupción del volcán de Cumbre Vieja y sus consecuencias marcan la actualidad. Ya son más de 686 las edificaciones sepultadas por la lava y miles de vecinos están desalojados de sus casas por seguridad. No solo los ríos de fuego preocupan. También lo hace la ceniza que se acumula sobre las viviendas, que protagoniza una de las últimas fotografías virales de la isla.
Se trata de una edificación que está casi totalmente cubierta por el polvo de roca negro que desprende el volcán y que está afectando a muchas casas que aunque no están en el camino de las coladas, se ven igualmente afectadas por la erupción.
Una casa enterrada en ceniza.
La Palma (España) pic.twitter.com/0lEHtPq39u
— La Palma | En Directo???? (@LaPalmaErupcion) September 27, 2021
Nueve días después del estallido del volcán, los tuiteros no salen de su asombro con esta última instantánea.
madre de dios bendito https://t.co/Zftutc7ODk
— ????N???? (@nergrm) September 28, 2021
LOOL, QUE BARBARIDAD. https://t.co/l9oxWmES07
— ♡☘෴RoʝɩᑲꙆᥲᥒᥴᥲ෴☘♡ (@Reiich_Atm_11) September 28, 2021
Estoy en shock???? https://t.co/0QaJjvLzWz
— Cosme Delgado (@Cosme2398) September 28, 2021
Impresionante. https://t.co/PytQfeUbmE
— Alvaro 알바로 ???????? (@alvariteus) September 28, 2021
