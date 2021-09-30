El diario 'The Guardian' compara a Ayuso con Vox y repasa sus "provocadoras" declaraciones de los últimos meses
El diario británico The Guardian da un monumental repaso a la reciente trayectoria de la ínclita Isabel Díaz Ayuso en un artículo publicado este pasado miércoles. The Guardian recoge las declaraciones más llamativas y estrambóticas de la presidenta madrileña, empezando por sus recientes críticas al Papa Francisco porque éste se atrevió a pedir perdón al Gobierno de México por los errores de la Iglesia en el pasado. Un acto de contrición que a la presidenta madrileña no le ha gustado nada de nada.
The Guardian, que describe a Ayuso como "posible futura líder del PP", recuerda su "historial de declaraciones provocadoras". Entre ese ramillete de declaraciones a cual más explosiva, el diario británico incluye las palabras de Ayuso tachando al indigenismo como "el nuevo comunismo".
The Guardian resalta la proximidad de Ayuso con Vox en algunas cuestiones. De hecho, para The Guardian, las declaraciones que hace Ayuso son "el reflejo de las del partido de la extrema derecha española, Vox". El diario británico recuerda, además, que Ayuso gobierna en Madrid gracias a la formación ultraderechista.
Otra frase de Ayuso que destaca The Guardian es la que dijo Ayuso en el programa de Ana Rosa durante la campaña electoral del pasado mes de mayo, aquella de "cuando te llaman fascista sabes que lo estás haciendo bien, que estás en el lado correcto de la historia". El rotativo también explica a sus lectores cómo se desarrolló aquella campaña electoral en Madrid con aquel eslogan de "comunismo o libertad".
En fin, un repaso en toda regla.
