El contundente mensaje feminista de Sandra Sabatés a la ultraderecha sobre la violencia de género

Sandra Sabatés en 'El Intermedio'.

Sandra Sabatés en 'El Intermedio'.

Por

Sandra Sabatés, periodista de El Intermedio, ha analizado los alarmantes datos sobre el último barómetro de Juventud y Género 2021 de la FAD. Los resultados muestran como se ha duplicado el número de jóvenes entre 15 y 29 años que niegan la existencia de la violencia de género y la califican de "invento ideológico". El barómetro recoge que uno de cada cinco tiene esta opinión, un 20% del total.

Uno de cada cinco hombres jóvenes ve la violencia de género como un invento ideológico, el doble que hace cuatro años

"Resulta perverso negar la violencia de género a la luz de los datos que poseemos", asegura Sabatés. Unas cifras que arrojan 1.113 muertas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas desde 2003, 35 en este último año. Entonces la periodista explica la razón de esto y señala a un culpable: la extrema derecha. Los jóvenes viven en una época "en la que que se ha vuelto normal ver a un partido político desmarcarse de la condena de un asesinato machista, exigir la derogación de las leyes de género o demonizar sistemáticamente al movimiento feminista, perivirtiendo su significado", sentencia Sabatés.

Para concluir destaca la lucha feminista y recuerda: "Por mucho que les moleste a la extrema derecha nuestros derechos, los de las mujeres, son conquistas ganadas con mucho esfuerzo y no debemos permitir ni un paso atrás".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas