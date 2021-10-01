El contundente mensaje feminista de Sandra Sabatés a la ultraderecha sobre la violencia de género
Sandra Sabatés en 'El Intermedio'.
Sandra Sabatés, periodista de El Intermedio, ha analizado los alarmantes datos sobre el último barómetro de Juventud y Género 2021 de la FAD. Los resultados muestran como se ha duplicado el número de jóvenes entre 15 y 29 años que niegan la existencia de la violencia de género y la califican de "invento ideológico". El barómetro recoge que uno de cada cinco tiene esta opinión, un 20% del total.
Uno de cada cinco hombres jóvenes ve la violencia de género como un invento ideológico, el doble que hace cuatro años
"Resulta perverso negar la violencia de género a la luz de los datos que poseemos", asegura Sabatés. Unas cifras que arrojan 1.113 muertas a manos de sus parejas o exparejas desde 2003, 35 en este último año. Entonces la periodista explica la razón de esto y señala a un culpable: la extrema derecha. Los jóvenes viven en una época "en la que que se ha vuelto normal ver a un partido político desmarcarse de la condena de un asesinato machista, exigir la derogación de las leyes de género o demonizar sistemáticamente al movimiento feminista, perivirtiendo su significado", sentencia Sabatés.
Para concluir destaca la lucha feminista y recuerda: "Por mucho que les moleste a la extrema derecha nuestros derechos, los de las mujeres, son conquistas ganadas con mucho esfuerzo y no debemos permitir ni un paso atrás".
