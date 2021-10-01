El funcionamiento de Twitter explicado a través del extracto de una novela de Dickens
El escritor Sergio del Molino ha publicado un ingenioso tuit en su cuenta que cuenta ya con más de 1.000 'Me gusta'. El tuit en cuestión es este, vean:
El funcionamiento de Twitter, según Dickens. pic.twitter.com/iNDWqLvpgz
— Sergio del Molino (@sergiodelmolino) September 30, 2021
¿Han leído el texto? La verdad es que sí, que Charles Dickens, a pesar de haber vivido en el siglo XIX y de haber muerto 140 años antes de que Twitter apareciera en nuestras vidas, no va muy desencaminado. Hombre, habrá quién dirá que lo que describe Dickens es aplicable a otras muchas situaciones de la vida moderna, pero en ese sentido, como afirmó Cristina Fallarás en un reportaje sobre la red social firmado por Jorge Otero Maldonado en Público, "Twitter lo fagocita todo y lo convierte en hartazgo. Ya sólo interesa la descalificación y la violencia". Algo de eso se desprende del extracto de la novela de Dickens Los papeles póstumos del Club Pickwick.
La legión tuitera coincide con Del Molino en la capacidad visionaria de Dickens, por así decirlo. Y de paso expresa su admiración por el novelista inglés.
????????????????????????????
Muy fan de Dickens pero sobretodo de "Los papeles póstumos del club Pickwick" y no había caído en esto, jajaja, BRUTAL. Hay que revisar a Dickens porque es probable que contara el funcionamiento de TODO
— Darío Adanti (@darioadanti) September 30, 2021
He leído varias novelas de Dickens y hay algunas cosas que no me acaban de convencer del todo, a pesar de que están magistralmente escritas. Pero de la primera que leí, el Pickwick, sólo puedo decir que me pareció una absoluta genialidad. Humor e ingenio en cada página.
— Mazarbul (@Mazarbul1) September 30, 2021
Sublime
— Pepe Luis Vázquez ✞ (@PepeLuisVazquez) September 30, 2021
Está todo inventao.
— Álex Royo (@jandrico78) September 30, 2021
No solo en Twitter…
— Angeles Garcia (@angelesgganyen) October 1, 2021
Solo del funcionamiento de Twitter?? Del funcionamiento de todo y sobre todo de politicuchos!! A la ahora que me bloqueen la cta unas hormigas engaaa
— Veronica (@veroMG19) October 1, 2021
