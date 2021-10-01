Évole sufre un nuevo ataque de cataplexia en pleno directo ante las bromas de Wyoming: "¡Que entre el SAMUR!"
Jordi Évole, en 'El Intermedio'. ATRESMEDIA
Ya tenían precedentes. Évole había sufrido episodios similares, el primero de ellos en febrero de este mismo año y en el mismo programa. Este jueves se ha vuelto a repetir. Las cámaras de 'El Intermedio' volvían a testimoniar un ataque de cataplexia por parte del periodista catalán. Una enfermedad consistente un trastorno neurológico asociado a la narcolepsia que se caracteriza por la pérdida súbita del tono muscular frente a emociones fuertes como pueden ser un ataque de risa, pánico, ira o estrés.
Sobra decir que fue la risa –inducida por el presentador del programa, El Gran Wyoming– lo que desencadenó el ataque. Ocurrió cuando Évole comentaba con sorna la indignación de la extrema derecha por llamar albóndigas a las albóndigas veganas. Aquello dio pie a un intercambio de chanzas que derivaron en los siguientes comentarios por parte del presentador: "Pero, ¿por qué me faltas? Con el cariño que vengo a verte". "Y yo me tengo que estar callando porque me dicen que te voy a dar un pasmo, es mucha responsabilidad". La puntilla fue este comentario por parte del madrileño: "No me traigáis a niños burbuja, coño".
Fue entonces cuando Évole no pudo reprimir la risa, lo que le generó el ataque de cataplexia. Una ligera zozobra y el rostro del periodista catalán decayó levemente. A continuación El Gran Wyoming se entregó a la guasa para despedir el programa: "Me lo estaba pasando bien, pero vamos a tener que dejarlo". "Jordi, me vas a joder el programa", apuntó el madrileño. "¡Que entre el SAMUR!", exclamó. El presentador de 'Lo de Évole' tuvo a bien publicar en sus redes un mensaje tranquilizador:
Estoy bien. Wyoming me ha hecho el boca a boca. Todo controlado.
Un abrazo para todxs!
— Jordi Évole (@jordievole) September 30, 2021
