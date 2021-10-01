TwitterLa loca y tronchante creación viral con Ronald Koeman de protagonista

"Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo de 2021"; "No busquen más, este es el mejor hilo de todo Twitter"; "Estamos en presencia del mejor hilo en la historia de Twitter"… Estos son algunos de los comentarios recibidos al descacharrante hilo de un tuitero, con Ronald Koeman como protagonista.

Todo empezó este miércoles, cuando la cuenta de Twitter @FutbolFax colgó una foto del entrenador del FC Barcelona y anunció "Por cada 25 'me gusta' haré a Ronald Koeman más gordo".

Los 'favs' no dejaron de crecer y el tuitero creó este hilo de locura: que suma decenas y decenas de miles de reacciones:

