Por Tremending

"Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo de 2021"; "No busquen más, este es el mejor hilo de todo Twitter"; "Estamos en presencia del mejor hilo en la historia de Twitter"… Estos son algunos de los comentarios recibidos al descacharrante hilo de un tuitero, con Ronald Koeman como protagonista.

Todo empezó este miércoles, cuando la cuenta de Twitter @FutbolFax colgó una foto del entrenador del FC Barcelona y anunció "Por cada 25 'me gusta' haré a Ronald Koeman más gordo".

For every 25 likes I'll make Ronald Koeman fatter pic.twitter.com/J8ivVNj52p — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

Los 'favs' no dejaron de crecer y el tuitero creó este hilo de locura: que suma decenas y decenas de miles de reacciones:

Police have arrived to stop the crimes against the club pic.twitter.com/4pKl3aE4ma — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

couldn't keep batomeu locked up & couldn't beat koeman pic.twitter.com/CFvjwrTePH — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

Rumors are saying his weight broke the camp nou basement, Riqui Puig has been liberated pic.twitter.com/hnnTD76F5B — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

they called an airstrike on him smh pic.twitter.com/mZ03WQNHSw — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

A football all the way from Manchester has hit Koeman in the back, making him cough out the missles he ate. Rumors say a 6'2" man wearing number 7 was practicing free kicks pic.twitter.com/YWHcYwxnK5 — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

They fired a nuke at him now pic.twitter.com/IOrDr1Wb2d — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

he can't catch a break man pic.twitter.com/nIqnX6Syzq — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 29, 2021

He let go of the meteor, he a planet now pic.twitter.com/4QvqaKZGAD — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

More incoming free kicks from Manchester, but it's not enough sadly pic.twitter.com/KVTzsDTIDc — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

he heard we live in a Milky Way so he decided to eat it smh pic.twitter.com/OhstktbNUe — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

mf ain't finished he eating the concept of time now pic.twitter.com/dtbrofYOrB — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

he going for the 4th dimension now pic.twitter.com/87i0W8Exq3 — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

he's surpassed everything people can comprehend, from here on out we don't know what happens bc we can't comprehend it pic.twitter.com/inxUsrRDhD — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

A few hours before Koeman devoured the earth, Zinedine Zidane used his black magic to send Riqui Puig to the quantum realm. He saw the future & this is the only outcome in which Koeman could be stopped. pic.twitter.com/ATWLLXP3YJ — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

Ronald Koeman has devoured nearly everything as Riqui finally escapes the quantum realm pic.twitter.com/5wtbkhIojV — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

Riqui Puig RKOs Ronald Koeman into the void pic.twitter.com/xd9d2NDf07 — ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021

Mannn, i can't stop laughing lmaooo???????????????? — (╯▔皿▔)╯#FreePalestine???????? (@aimanje17) September 29, 2021

This is by far one of the most hilarious threads on Twitter ffs ???? — ЕШАИ (@FCB_Ewan) September 30, 2021

Funniest shit of all time. You deserve an award for this ???? — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) September 30, 2021

Pero qué clase de obra maestra es esta jajajajaja. https://t.co/UupdtYfQjp — Universo FCBarcelona (@UNIVERSO_1899) September 30, 2021

Estamos en presencia del mejor hilo en la historia de tuiter. https://t.co/wBXVsmlNiq — SX (@SANGREXENEIZE) September 30, 2021

Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo 2021 https://t.co/mBp3UqFRjf — Darío (@Youpsico) September 30, 2021

Uno de los mejores hilos de la historia de esta red social https://t.co/OISMEEflX3 — Fisher (@AlexHernaandez_) September 30, 2021

no busquen mas este es el mejor hilo de todo twitter https://t.co/Ko9vonEWKB — Kurisu Bostera ???????? (@waifudeboca) September 30, 2021

Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo 2021 https://t.co/mBp3UqFRjf — Darío (@Youpsico) September 30, 2021