TwitterLa loca y tronchante creación viral con Ronald Koeman de protagonista
"Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo de 2021"; "No busquen más, este es el mejor hilo de todo Twitter"; "Estamos en presencia del mejor hilo en la historia de Twitter"… Estos son algunos de los comentarios recibidos al descacharrante hilo de un tuitero, con Ronald Koeman como protagonista.
Todo empezó este miércoles, cuando la cuenta de Twitter @FutbolFax colgó una foto del entrenador del FC Barcelona y anunció "Por cada 25 'me gusta' haré a Ronald Koeman más gordo".
For every 25 likes I'll make Ronald Koeman fatter pic.twitter.com/J8ivVNj52p
Los 'favs' no dejaron de crecer y el tuitero creó este hilo de locura: que suma decenas y decenas de miles de reacciones:
600 lb life pic.twitter.com/VmqmAA2FHE
he hungry pic.twitter.com/pUGM9TkoR1
Police have arrived to stop the crimes against the club pic.twitter.com/4pKl3aE4ma
couldn't keep batomeu locked up & couldn't beat koeman pic.twitter.com/CFvjwrTePH
Rumors are saying his weight broke the camp nou basement, Riqui Puig has been liberated pic.twitter.com/hnnTD76F5B
they called an airstrike on him smh pic.twitter.com/mZ03WQNHSw
he ate that shit pic.twitter.com/RHCtCG4jRB
A football all the way from Manchester has hit Koeman in the back, making him cough out the missles he ate.
Rumors say a 6'2" man wearing number 7 was practicing free kicks pic.twitter.com/YWHcYwxnK5
They fired a nuke at him now pic.twitter.com/IOrDr1Wb2d
???? pic.twitter.com/l8rybEhqMy
he can't catch a break man pic.twitter.com/nIqnX6Syzq
Past Mars pic.twitter.com/5kBIoPukEm
Past Jupiter pic.twitter.com/PSYOooZtkp
Past Saturn pic.twitter.com/LYxQMEdIvn
through uranus pic.twitter.com/FdlhxzRjG4
Past Neptune pic.twitter.com/5UfDuXXnEg
He let go of the meteor, he a planet now pic.twitter.com/4QvqaKZGAD
won't stop his bulk ???? pic.twitter.com/gmhkrwRA5H
Ate Neptune pic.twitter.com/Nvi3V0xtKo
Ate Saturn & Jupiter now pic.twitter.com/SaP1KNxcFn
We're next ffs pic.twitter.com/gDl6lia4YU
More incoming free kicks from Manchester, but it's not enough sadly pic.twitter.com/KVTzsDTIDc
Earth, Venus, Mercury, all finito pic.twitter.com/tnk7CCzsRI
Sun is gone too pic.twitter.com/Zph0xOLs8l
he heard we live in a Milky Way so he decided to eat it smh pic.twitter.com/OhstktbNUe
Here to take over pic.twitter.com/pj1LNM7oZa
mf ain't finished he eating the concept of time now pic.twitter.com/dtbrofYOrB
— ???????? (@FutbolFax) September 30, 2021
sike, multiverse ???? pic.twitter.com/pWXESUVGtH
he going for the 4th dimension now pic.twitter.com/87i0W8Exq3
10 dimensions down pic.twitter.com/Tyr5AmhCy7
he's surpassed everything people can comprehend, from here on out we don't know what happens bc we can't comprehend it pic.twitter.com/inxUsrRDhD
A few hours before Koeman devoured the earth, Zinedine Zidane used his black magic to send Riqui Puig to the quantum realm.
He saw the future & this is the only outcome in which Koeman could be stopped. pic.twitter.com/ATWLLXP3YJ
Ronald Koeman has devoured nearly everything as Riqui finally escapes the quantum realm pic.twitter.com/5wtbkhIojV
Riqui Puig RKOs Ronald Koeman into the void pic.twitter.com/xd9d2NDf07
Mannn, i can't stop laughing lmaooo????????????????
This is by far one of the most hilarious threads on Twitter ffs ????
Funniest shit of all time. You deserve an award for this ????
Pero qué clase de obra maestra es esta jajajajaja. https://t.co/UupdtYfQjp
Estamos en presencia del mejor hilo en la historia de tuiter. https://t.co/wBXVsmlNiq
Ya tenemos premio al mejor hilo 2021 https://t.co/mBp3UqFRjf
Uno de los mejores hilos de la historia de esta red social https://t.co/OISMEEflX3
no busquen mas este es el mejor hilo de todo twitter https://t.co/Ko9vonEWKB
