Cachondeo en Twitter con Sánchez Dragó por decir que ha leído 30.000 libros en sus 84 años
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal y el escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó en la presentación del libro 'España vertebrada'. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press (Foto de ARCHIVO)
El escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó ha vuelto a generar varias polémicas con su última entrevista. En El HuffPost ha asegurado que no le interesa mantener ninguna conversación con el presidente del Gobierno: "¿De qué voy a hablar con el señor Sánchez? Si el señor Sánchez no ha leído un libro en su vida, yo he leído 30.000″.
Las redes sociales ya han llamado la atención sobre el hecho de que el escritor haya podido leer tantos libros.
365 días por 10 años = 3.650 días
Por 100 años = 36.500 días
Sánchez Dragó ha leído 30.000 libros.
Tiene 84 años.
Como dice Ana Pastor: estos son los datos, suyas las conclusiones.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) October 1, 2021
Dice que ha leído 30.000 libros (que ya es leer, hagan la cuenta) y hay que ver lo poco que le han cundido para decir cosas como que hay que acabar con la política. No le culpo, a mí me pasa igual, lo que leo en libros no me impregna. Pero en mi caso es por falta de memoria. pic.twitter.com/KEVQZz81cD
— David Martínez (@dmartinezpr) October 1, 2021
Sánchez Dragó leyendo su libro diario. pic.twitter.com/sORyyto4St
— JULIÁN RUIZ ???????????????? (@elyos68) October 1, 2021
Fernando Sánchez Dragó: "¿De qué voy a hablar con el señor Sánchez? Si el señor Sánchez no ha leído un libro en su vida, yo he leído 30.000".
Le ha faltado añadir que al mismo tiempo que leía los libros follaba.
— Esteban Navarro (@EstebanNavarroS) October 1, 2021
Algunos tuiteros han ido más allá y han recordado que Sánchez Dragó también dijo que el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, tampoco había leído ningún libro y, pese a esto, mantiene una excelente relación con él y llegó a escribir una biografía sobre él.
Y mis cojones 33. pic.twitter.com/EpmGUBj1Cl
— thehardme (@thehardmenpath) October 1, 2021
