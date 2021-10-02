Cachondeo en Twitter con Sánchez Dragó por decir que ha leído 30.000 libros en sus 84 años

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal y el escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó en la presentación del libro 'España vertebrada'. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press (Foto de ARCHIVO)

Por

El escritor Fernando Sánchez Dragó ha vuelto a generar varias polémicas con su última entrevista. En El HuffPost ha asegurado que no le interesa mantener ninguna conversación con el presidente del Gobierno: "¿De qué voy a hablar con el señor Sánchez? Si el señor Sánchez no ha leído un libro en su vida, yo he leído 30.000″.

Las redes sociales ya han llamado la atención sobre el hecho de que el escritor haya podido leer tantos libros.

Algunos tuiteros han ido más allá y han recordado que Sánchez Dragó también dijo que el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, tampoco había leído ningún libro y, pese a esto, mantiene una excelente relación con él y llegó a escribir una biografía sobre él.

 

