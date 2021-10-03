"Por lo menos alguien pagará menos luz": el fichaje de Antonio Miguel Carmona por Iberdrola indigna en redes

Por

La noticia de que Antonio Miguel Carmona, exdiputado del PSOE y candidato del partido en los comicios para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, será el nuevo vicepresidente de Iberdrola, ha levantado una gigantesca polvareda de reacciones sobre el tema.

El político en la actualidad no ocupaba ningún puesto en el partido y es profesor en la CEU San Pablo. Fue el líder del PSOE que apoyó la legislatura de Manuela Carmena al frente del Ayuntamiento de la capital.

Sus anteriores comentarios sobre Iberdrola, las famosas puertas giratorias… Todo esto ha salido a colación de su nuevo trabajo, que no ha dejado indiferencia en redes sociales.

Más de Tremending