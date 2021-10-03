"Por lo menos alguien pagará menos luz": el fichaje de Antonio Miguel Carmona por Iberdrola indigna en redes
La noticia de que Antonio Miguel Carmona, exdiputado del PSOE y candidato del partido en los comicios para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, será el nuevo vicepresidente de Iberdrola, ha levantado una gigantesca polvareda de reacciones sobre el tema.
El político en la actualidad no ocupaba ningún puesto en el partido y es profesor en la CEU San Pablo. Fue el líder del PSOE que apoyó la legislatura de Manuela Carmena al frente del Ayuntamiento de la capital.
❗️ El socialista Antonio Miguel Carmona ficha por Iberdrola como nuevo vicepresidente en Españahttps://t.co/958LkSl9qT
— Público (@publico_es) October 3, 2021
Sus anteriores comentarios sobre Iberdrola, las famosas puertas giratorias… Todo esto ha salido a colación de su nuevo trabajo, que no ha dejado indiferencia en redes sociales.
Que Iberdrola fiche a Antonio Miguel Carmona como vicepresidente durante la brutal subida de tarifas y mientras presiona al Gobierno para que no la frene es una humillación para Pedro Sánchez y el PSOE. Tanto la eléctrica como el ganador de la última puerta giratoria lo saben.
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) October 3, 2021
Juas pic.twitter.com/YPQpNB6mcx
— Dani Gago (@DaniGagoPhoto) October 2, 2021
Cuándo os pregunten por qué todo se viene abajo. https://t.co/bFDJ0BnolN
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) October 2, 2021
No seáis así por favor, ha entrado como vicepresidente para cambiar a Iberdrola desde dentro. ???? pic.twitter.com/tigpEcCjP0
— Daniel Blanco Varo (@DBlancoVaro) October 3, 2021
Por lo menos alguien pagará menos de luz…????????????????
— Boys don't cry (@DexterMorganbcn) October 3, 2021
