TwitterLa carta sobre la jubilación a los 75 años que debería leer el ministro Escrivá
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, copó la semana pasada los titulares de prensa con unas declaraciones un tanto polémicas al afirmar que en España hace falta un "cambio cultural" para trabajar más entre los 55 y los 75 años. Unas palabras que causaron tanto revuelo que Escrivá tuvo que matizarlas y jurar y perjurar que en ningún caso el Gobierno está pensando en alargar la edad de jubilación hasta los 75 años.
Pese a los intentos del ministro por desactivar los efectos de sus palabras, lo cierto es que, sea cierto o no, el mensaje de que tendremos que ir acostumbrándonos a trabajar hasta la 75 años ha calado y ha recibido cumplidas respuestas. Una de las más contundentes es la de un lector del diario El País, Rafael Soriano Román, que en una carta a su directora, desmonta la idea de Escrivá con apenas tres frases. Les dejamos íntegra la carta, que como bien dice la tuitera a la que hemos tomado prestado el tuit, debería leer el ministro Escrivá.
La carta publicada en @el_pais que debería ser leída por el ministro Escrivá. pic.twitter.com/Udih3mN265
— Martina Velarde (@MartinaVelardeG) October 3, 2021
"Y si, no nos jubilamos, seguimos en el puesto de trabajo hasta morir", concluye el lector. Inapelable. Más no podemos decir. La carta ha provocado un debate entre la legión tuitera. Dejamos una selección de las mejores reacciones.
¿Y que tal si algún día dejamos que la gente mas joven pueda trabajar?
— Rosalia Angel (@RosaliaAngel2) October 3, 2021
Que podría pasar si yo con un camión de gran tonelaje 42T,con 75años y sin reflejos.
Seria justo que ese día estuviera el ministro delante de ese vehículo?.
— MANUEL. (@lolojop) October 3, 2021
Crees que al ministro Escrivá le va a importar esta carta? Cuando hizo esas declaraciones, y otras anteriores, ya era consciente de lo que supondría para la mayoría de la población, y es evidente que, como a su partido, no le importa la gente, perdieron hace tiempo la S y la O.
— fernansfc (@fernansfc2) October 3, 2021
— El Observatorio Insolente (@insolente_el) October 3, 2021
