Hasta 'The Washington Post' define a Vox como un partido "populista"
Isabel Díaz Ayuso no ha sido la única que se ha ido a hacer las Américas recientemente. El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, estuvo de visita hace un mes en México. Por cierto, que Abascal fue a México para liarla, básicamente. En su momento lo contamos aquí. Un poco más tarde, a a mediados del mes de septiembre, una comitiva de Vox, entre la que figuraba el eurodiputado Hermann Tertsch, estuvo por Perú para entrevistarse con Keiko Fujimori, la candidata de la derecha que perdió recientemente las elecciones. La comitiva de Vox también anduvo por Colombia, Ecuador y Bolivia.
Se preguntarán a qué viene ahora hablar de un viaje que el líder de Vox hizo hace un mes. Pues porque el diario 'The Washington Post' dedicó la pasada semana una columna a Abascal y Vox (les dejamos el enlace, pero ya les advertimos que es de pago). La firma el periodista Diego Salazar y se titula La redención de la derecha peruana no pasa por VOX.
Les resumimos brevemente la columna: Salazar describe a Vox "como el clásico ejemplo de partido populista de derecha radical" que sólo busca "agudizar la polarización en la sociedad española". "Si lo que quieren de verdad es encontrar la respuesta y plantar cara al caótico y cada vez más incompetente y preocupante accionar del Ejecutivo peruano, harían bien en pasar menos tiempo persiguiendo fantasmas junto a un partido ultraderechista europeo y más conociendo el Perú que existe fuera de Lima", concluye Diego Salazar.
