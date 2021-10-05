"Me declaro marxista-arguiñanista": la opinión entre fogones de Arguiñano sobre el brexit encandila a los tuiteros

Por Tremending

El cocinero Karlos Arguiñano se moja y habla sobre el brexit, Boris Johnson y Gibraltar durante su programa. Unas declaraciones que han sido aplaudidas por los tuiteros. Alguno ya se ha declarado "Arguiñista".

En concreto, Arguiñano hace referencia al desabastecimiento de gasolina en el país por la falta de transportistas. "Estos del brexit ese famoso en vaya lío se han metido. Es fácil echar a los trabajadores, sí. Echas a los trabajadores y, ¿quién hace el trabajo? Ahí se ha notado que el trabajador es indispensable en la sociedad", afirma.

Pero no solo habla sobre el brexit, sino que también pone en el foco al primer ministro británico Boris Johnson: "El inglés ese, el presidente ese que tienen de la melenita rubia. Ese lo que tiene bueno es el peluquero".

Además, afirma que "tienen lo suyo los ingleses". "No digo todos, pero esos del brexit. Una sensación me dio… como de raza superior. Pues no. No hay nadie que sea de una raza superior. Nadie en el mundo. Hay más altos, más rubios, más fuertes, más pobres, más ricos… Pero raza superior no es nadie. Si alguien no lo sabía, ya se lo digo yo", afirmó.

"Hay algunos que se creen que son raza superior. Pues yo digo: '¡Gibraltar español!'", proclamó Arguiñano.

