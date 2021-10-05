"Me declaro marxista-arguiñanista": la opinión entre fogones de Arguiñano sobre el brexit encandila a los tuiteros
El cocinero Karlos Arguiñano se moja y habla sobre el brexit, Boris Johnson y Gibraltar durante su programa. Unas declaraciones que han sido aplaudidas por los tuiteros. Alguno ya se ha declarado "Arguiñista".
En concreto, Arguiñano hace referencia al desabastecimiento de gasolina en el país por la falta de transportistas. "Estos del brexit ese famoso en vaya lío se han metido. Es fácil echar a los trabajadores, sí. Echas a los trabajadores y, ¿quién hace el trabajo? Ahí se ha notado que el trabajador es indispensable en la sociedad", afirma.
Pero no solo habla sobre el brexit, sino que también pone en el foco al primer ministro británico Boris Johnson: "El inglés ese, el presidente ese que tienen de la melenita rubia. Ese lo que tiene bueno es el peluquero".
Arguiñano presidente ya. https://t.co/mHDheCIaMT pic.twitter.com/atXng8PZEm
— Alexandre (@hofmo_alexandre) October 4, 2021
Además, afirma que "tienen lo suyo los ingleses". "No digo todos, pero esos del brexit. Una sensación me dio… como de raza superior. Pues no. No hay nadie que sea de una raza superior. Nadie en el mundo. Hay más altos, más rubios, más fuertes, más pobres, más ricos… Pero raza superior no es nadie. Si alguien no lo sabía, ya se lo digo yo", afirmó.
"Hay algunos que se creen que son raza superior. Pues yo digo: '¡Gibraltar español!'", proclamó Arguiñano.
Gibraltar español Arguiñano https://t.co/yN1UvtDh21
— marc (@marc99675611) October 5, 2021
El mensaje de #Arguiñano a los británicos por el #Brexit " Se creen una raza superior y aquí nadie es más que nadie y #Gibraltar español " pic.twitter.com/lIIlOmwfDq
— TVMASPI (@sebas_maspons) October 4, 2021
Este hombre es único #arguiñano https://t.co/Sxz4OBCkzB
— CoincidenciaTotal (@CoincidenciaTo1) October 4, 2021
Arguiñano entrando en Gibraltar con la intro de su programa de fondo y acabamos llamándolo Arguiñangrado https://t.co/C6KVSNA1m0
— Mike & the Chicharrone (@ErChicharrone) October 5, 2021
