Por Tremending

Hace ya unos meses que dejó de ser novedad que al PP de Pablo Casado y de Teodoro García Egea se le atraganta Yolanda Díaz, vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo. Ya es mítica la frase que Yolanda Díaz le espeta cada miércoles en la sesión de control a Teodoro García Egea, esa de "señor García Egea, le voy a dar un dato". El repaso semanal de Díaz escuece, y mucho, en el PP. Hay además otra razón para la inquina de los conservadores: Díaz está llamada a ser la sucesora natural de Pablo Iglesias como candidata de Unidas Podemos, así que el PP le tiene muchas ganas a Díaz. Tantas que a veces el tiro le sale por la culata.

Es el caso de este tuit que ha publicado el PP. Vean y luego comentamos.

Hola, @Yolanda_Diaz_, un dato ???? Es raro que una comunista de pro como tú reivindique los derechos en su país y reivindique al mismo tiempo regímenes donde estos no existen… https://t.co/MIliMcyp3u — Partido Popular (@populares) October 1, 2021

¿Dónde está el dato? Porque utilizar el viejo comodín de Cuba y Venezuela no es un dato. Eso es ideología, pero no un dato. El PP critica a Díaz por cuestionar las palabras de Mario Vargas Llosa en las que el escritor ponía en cuestión los principios mismos de la democracia al afirmar que lo importante era votar bien por encima de votar en libertad, pero datos, lo que se dice datos, no aporta ninguno.

En cualquier caso, se nota que el PP estaba rabiando por devolverle a Díaz la frase del dato, pero quizás no ha elegido la mejor manera de hacerlo Muchos tuiteros piensan como nosotros.

Borrad tweet, anda. Bastante tenéis con la semanita q lleváis como para haceros más autolesiones… — JC López (@JCrLV85) October 1, 2021

Alguna prueba de esas reivindicaciones? O estáis demasiado ocupados en ocultar el ridículo con Sarkozy? — Fabio Mejias (@mejias_fabio) October 1, 2021

Este comentario del PP es tan vacío como sus argumentos. El tweet ni contradice ni hace mención al comentario de @Yolanda_Diaz_ y ademas, (peor aún) no arroja ningún dato, como lo mencionan al principio. En pocas palabras, es basura. — Jesús ☘️ (@xusorodriguez) October 1, 2021

Eso no es un dato. Un dato es, por ejemplo, que el PP está condenado en firme por corrupción. — PabloMM (@pablom_m) October 3, 2021