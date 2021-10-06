TwitterEl irónico comentario del Gran Wyoming tras ver a Casado llamar "centro derecha" a Vox

La entrevista de Pablo Casado en Televisión Española el pasado lunes sigue suscitando reacciones. En el programa, en el que se vio a un Casado con un discurso más radicalizado, alineado con las tesis de Vox, el líder del PP llegó a definir al Gobierno como el "más radical" de Europa.

Para certificar aún más su acercamiento a Vox, en un momento de la entrevista definió al partido de Abascal como "centro derecha". Lejos queda aquel momento de lucidez de 2019 cuando Casado decía que Vox era de "extrema derecha".

El momento fue comentado este martes en El Intermedio por el Gran Wyoming, que reaccionó con la conocida ironía de su programa: "Parece que además de las clases del máster se perdió las de Barrio Sésamo":

