"Este chico es razón en estado puro": el vídeo de Ibai que muchos jóvenes deberían ver

Ibai Llanos es uno de los streamers españoles con más éxito de España y reúne cada tarde a más de 100.000 seguidores en sus retransmisiones en Twitch. El estilo de vida del youtuber está bastante codiciado entre algunos jóvenes, que sueñan con congregar a grandes masas mientras juegan a videojuegos y ganarse la vida con ello.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y muchos usuarios han querido agradecer al streamer español sus reflexiones porque llegan a muchos jóvenes. Ibai es plenamente consciente del poder que tiene en las ideas de muchos adolescentes y se moja cuando opina de diversos temas como la polémica alrededor de Naim Darrechi y Mostopapi por banalizar el consentimiento sexual y el uso del condón.

Me representa totalmente este clip, trabajo 12 horas me vengo hacer stream con 3 viewers y soy feliz, el día que me agobie o deje de gustarme pues nada a otra cosa y ya está.

Twitch para mi suerte o desgracia no me da de comer a día de hoy pero si me hace feliz

