"Este chico es razón en estado puro": el vídeo de Ibai que muchos jóvenes deberían ver
Ibai Llanos es uno de los streamers españoles con más éxito de España y reúne cada tarde a más de 100.000 seguidores en sus retransmisiones en Twitch. El estilo de vida del youtuber está bastante codiciado entre algunos jóvenes, que sueñan con congregar a grandes masas mientras juegan a videojuegos y ganarse la vida con ello.
Qué importante este mensaje de @IbaiLlanos para los chavales. ???????? pic.twitter.com/ypsGRYwMIy
— Íñigo Caínzos Achirica (@icainzos93) October 7, 2021
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar y muchos usuarios han querido agradecer al streamer español sus reflexiones porque llegan a muchos jóvenes. Ibai es plenamente consciente del poder que tiene en las ideas de muchos adolescentes y se moja cuando opina de diversos temas como la polémica alrededor de Naim Darrechi y Mostopapi por banalizar el consentimiento sexual y el uso del condón.
sí, porque hay muchos niños y jóvenes que lo ven a él y aspiran a ser el próximo ibai y que tal vez no son conscientes de lo complicado que es el simple hecho de vivir de un trabajo
— El Rolis (@Rolas__09) October 6, 2021
Me representa totalmente este clip, trabajo 12 horas me vengo hacer stream con 3 viewers y soy feliz, el día que me agobie o deje de gustarme pues nada a otra cosa y ya está.
Twitch para mi suerte o desgracia no me da de comer a día de hoy pero si me hace feliz
— AsunderPrism (@AsunderPrism) October 6, 2021
Muy cierto ???????????? yo a partir de año nuevo empezaré en Youtube y Twitch. Pero también estoy opositando claramente, Youtube, Twitch, Instagram me gusta pero se que no me dará sueldo para pagarme las facturas.
Y aparte lo haré por qué se me va a gustar hacerlo.
— ⭐ ™ EvilCial87 ®™ ⭐ (@EvilOmg87) October 6, 2021
Le doy totalmente la razón, yo por ejemplo stremeo porque quiero conocer gente y me gusta stremear pero ni de coña dejaría el curro, estaría loco si lo hiciera. Me encantaría tener mas gente y me esfuerzo pero también disfruto.
— Sid Torres (@sid_torres7) October 7, 2021
Lo triste de la historia es que cantar, pintar o hacer ballet sean aficiones. Cuando son expresiones artísticas (para dar sentido a nuestra vida) que, en muchos casos, significan una protesta a la imposición social de ser abogada, cartero, carpintera o dependiente.
— Jose A Gómez (@Fasfatu) October 7, 2021
