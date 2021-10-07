La mágica respuesta de una persona sin hogar dejando en evidencia a un grupo de antivacunas

Fragmento del vídeo de la manifestación antivacunas.

Por Tremending

El periodista David Simon ha compartido un vídeo en el que se ve una marcha antivacunas el sábado en Hollywood Boulevard (Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos). En la protesta una mujer que lleva un megáfono dice: "Veis a todas estar personas sin hogar alrededor. ¿Están muertas en la calle por el covid? No. ¿Por qué?"

Ante esta pregunta al aire, un hombre que en el vídeo califican de sin techo y camina cerca de la manifestación responde sinceramente: "Porque estoy vacunado, idiota". Con esta frase sencilla el hombre deja retratada a la antivacunas.

Las respuestas en redes al vídeo no tardaron en llegar:

"Dadle [al sin hogar] su casa [la de la antivacunas]"

"Alexa, enséñame a alguien que nunca en su vida ha pensado que las personas sin hogar son inteligentes, capaces, y lo más importante, prestan atención"

"Escenas que nos encantaría haber escrito… espera ¿esto DE VERDAD pasó?"

"Amazon debería de dejar de vender megáfonos… ¿Estas personas no tienen trabajo a los que ir? He oído que hay escasez de personal"

