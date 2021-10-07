"Lo brutal y salvaje es la ignorancia": lluvia de críticas a Toni Cantó por sus palabras sobre la conquista
El director de la Oficina del Español de la Comunidad de Madrid, Toni Cantó, afirmó este miércoles que España liberó a América de un "poder salvaje y caníbal". Defendió que no era una conquista: "Yo creo que España cuando llegó a aquel continente lo liberó".
Estas declaraciones de Cantó están en la línea de la postura del PP y la extrema derecha, que critican que el papa Francisco se haya disculpado con México por "los pecados" de la conquista.
Las declaraciones de Cantó han causado indignación en las redes sociales, que critican la falta de conocimientos sobre historia.
Pues yo creo, que Toni Cantó a los ojos de la Historia quedará como un ignorante.
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) October 6, 2021
Toni Cantó: "España liberó al continente de un poder caníbal". 75.000 euros al años para decir eso. Poco nos pasa.
— Noa Gresiva (@NoaGresiva) October 6, 2021
Lo brutal y salvaje es la ignorancia y el delirio de este personaje. https://t.co/ILSjfqz56T
— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) October 6, 2021
Toni cantó. Historiador. https://t.co/li6923v4ew
— Antón Losada (@antonlosada) October 6, 2021
Toni Cantó, de oficio HISTORIETADOR https://t.co/dZyryiVX1F
— ZASCA (@ZASC4) October 6, 2021
Toni Cantó es un tipo independiente: repite todo lo que dice Ayuso independientemente de que sea una tontería.https://t.co/OcZY7YrVid
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) October 6, 2021
Según Toni Cantó, los aztecas mataron más gente que el comunismo… ????????????
— Protestona ۞ (@protestona1) October 6, 2021
cosas así pasan cuando dejas que gente sin tener ni puta idea de historia abra la boca https://t.co/cUGVQlOzrV
— Lu ???? (@lucialonsoo21) October 7, 2021
¿Podéis dejar los políticos de hablar de Historia y ofrecer espacio para que hablen los historiadores? Gracias. Algún día… https://t.co/Hl06C22oCd
— Miguel MG (@mgmhgl) October 6, 2021
Este tío acaba en Vox. https://t.co/pRgvgdgebA
— David Cartagena (@vivoenelnumero7) October 6, 2021
Un insulto al contribuyente. https://t.co/m4MErPo5xt
— Jorge García Castaño ???????????? (@jorgegcastano) October 6, 2021
El Imperio español ni conquistó ni colonizó, "liberó" América Latina "de un poder brutal, salvaje, caníbal…" (el delirio, ese sí, es brutal) https://t.co/kqmJRn3qaG
— Xavier Domènech (@XavierDomenechs) October 6, 2021
El Esperpento.
No se pueden decir más barbaridades en menos tiempo. https://t.co/2Ci1dtiJlT
— José (@Djoser1963) October 6, 2021
