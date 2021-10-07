"Lo brutal y salvaje es la ignorancia": lluvia de críticas a Toni Cantó por sus palabras sobre la conquista

El director de la Oficina del Español de la Comunidad de Madrid, Toni Cantó, afirmó este miércoles que España liberó a América de un "poder salvaje y caníbal". Defendió que no era una conquista: "Yo creo que España cuando llegó a aquel continente lo liberó".

Estas declaraciones de Cantó están en la línea de la postura del PP y la extrema derecha, que critican que el papa Francisco se haya disculpado con México por "los pecados" de la conquista.

Las declaraciones de Cantó han causado indignación en las redes sociales, que critican la falta de conocimientos sobre historia.

