Factura eléctrica"Viven en un mundo irreal": el vídeo de la vecina de un barrio rico defendiendo ser "alegre" y no ahorrar en luz
EL INTERMEDIO
Continúa la frenética escalada del precio de la luz y los ciudadanos se desesperan imaginando el precio del siguiente recibo y pensando en cómo pueden ahorrar algún euro cada día para evitar que la sorpresa sea aún más desagradable.
Yo acercándome a la factura de la luz el próximo mes: pic.twitter.com/bwrkAwXflY
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) January 13, 2021
Mientras, el socialista Antonio Miguel Carmona será el nuevo vicepresidente de Iberdrola. Porque él lo vale.
Relacionada: "Si el precio del político giratorio no hubiera sido tan barato todos estos años la luz no sería tan cara hoy"
Pero Carmona no es el único que no está muy preocupado por el recibo eléctrico. Hay gente que vive directamente en otro mundo del que vive la mayoría y la reportera de El Intermedio, Thais Villas, ha salido a buscarlos a los barrios ricos de Madrid. Allí ha encontrado a una mujer que tiene una curiosa forma de verlo:
La vecina ha defendido que una casa con luz es "más alegre" y ha asegurado que es preferible "ahorrar en otras cosas". "A veces me voy de casa y dejo la luz encendida, me parece que cuando vuelvo me espera alguien", ha comentado también.
Villas también se ha ido a un barrio obrero a preguntar a los ciudadanos en qué gastarían los españoles los 130 euros que ha subido la factura de la luz.
se me revuelven las tripas cuando hablan los del barrio de Salamanca viven en un mundo completamente irreal q oye q si tienen pasta pues muy bien pero estos son los mismos q votan a partidos q estan en contra de la subida del SMI o de invertir en sanidad o educación pública
— Laura (@lauramadrid1) October 8, 2021
la culpa de que los obreros no podamos pagar la luz no la tiene esta señora…
— El gato de Madrid ????➰???????? (@DCatMD) October 7, 2021
