"Viven en un mundo irreal": el vídeo de la vecina de un barrio rico defendiendo ser "alegre" y no ahorrar en luz

Continúa la frenética escalada del precio de la luz y los ciudadanos se desesperan imaginando el precio del siguiente recibo y pensando en cómo pueden ahorrar algún euro cada día para evitar que la sorpresa sea aún más desagradable.

Mientras, el socialista Antonio Miguel Carmona será el nuevo vicepresidente de Iberdrola. Porque él lo vale.

Pero Carmona no es el único que no está muy preocupado por el recibo eléctrico. Hay gente que vive directamente en otro mundo del que vive la mayoría y la reportera de El Intermedio, Thais Villas, ha salido a buscarlos a los barrios ricos de Madrid. Allí ha encontrado a una mujer que tiene una curiosa forma de verlo:

La vecina ha defendido que una casa con luz es "más alegre" y ha asegurado que es preferible "ahorrar en otras cosas". "A veces me voy de casa y dejo la luz encendida, me parece que cuando vuelvo me espera alguien", ha comentado también.

Villas también se ha ido a un barrio obrero a preguntar a los ciudadanos en qué gastarían los españoles los 130 euros que ha subido la factura de la luz.

