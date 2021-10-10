Pablo Casado"La convención del PP es la nueva maldición de Tutankhamon": cachondeo con la dimisión por corrupción del canciller de Austria, otro invitado de Casado
REUTERS
La convención nacional del PP está tocada por una varita. Ya sea por escándalos locales o por los papeles de Pandora, las caras visibles del evento van viéndose implicadas en diferentes acusaciones de corruptelas.
El último ha sido el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, que ha anunciado este sábado su dimisión después de que su nombre estuviera implicado en un escándalo de corrupción que implica el uso de dinero público para financiar su cobertura mediática.
Kurz, como Vargas Llosa o Sarkozy, fue invitado por el Partido Popular a la convención nacional que la formación organizó la pasada semana en València. No parece traer suerte aparecer en esa lista de invitados.
???? ÚLTIMA HORA | El canciller de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, anuncia su dimisión tras ser acusado de corrupción https://t.co/Xv1lDnuROq
— Público (@publico_es) October 9, 2021
En redes las bromas con el asunto se han disparado. ¿Dios los cría y ellos se juntan?
Vino Sarkozy a la convención del PP y lo condenan por corrupción. Vino el canciller federal austríaco, Sebastian Kurz, y dimite acusado de corrupción… Si os invitan Casado a otra fiesta o Aznar a otra boda en El Escorial, por Dios, no se os ocurra ir.
— Benjamín Prado ???? (@pradobenjamin) October 9, 2021
A Sebastian Kurz se le está poniendo cara de "ese canciller invitado a la convención del PP del que usted me habla". pic.twitter.com/oes0t0NcCM
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) October 9, 2021
"El canciller austríaco dimite después de que la Justicia le señalase como responsable de una trama del partido que utilizaba dinero público para financiar campañas"
El que hizo el casting de invitados para la convención del PP se ganó bien el sueldo ???? https://t.co/gyVFMwyqo1
— Juan Tortosa (@juanjtortosa) October 9, 2021
La convención del PP es la nueva maldición de Tutankhamon.
El canciller austríaco, Sebastian Kurz, dimite acusado de corrupciónhttps://t.co/rRuHVbErdT
— Daniel Castro (@Dcastro1972) October 9, 2021
Sarkozy, Vargas Llosa y ahora Kurz. Vaya tela con los invitados a la Convención del PP. https://t.co/zsAYDdKJTt
— Fernando H. Valls (@FernandoHValls) October 9, 2021
Sebastian Kurz dimite como canciller austríaco. Casado está a punto de hacer pleno al 15 con los invitados a su convención https://t.co/w3KwBFfkw5
— Guillermo Rodríguez (@guirodi) October 9, 2021
La Convención del PP está maldita xDD.https://t.co/9TqNHZZtqz
— Peibol MA (@peiboletgr) October 9, 2021
