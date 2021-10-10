Pablo Casado"La convención del PP es la nueva maldición de Tutankhamon": cachondeo con la dimisión por corrupción del canciller de Austria, otro invitado de Casado

REUTERS

Por

La convención nacional del PP está tocada por una varita. Ya sea por escándalos locales o por los papeles de Pandora, las caras visibles del evento van viéndose implicadas en diferentes acusaciones de corruptelas.

El último ha sido el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, que ha anunciado este sábado su dimisión después de que su nombre estuviera implicado en un escándalo de corrupción que implica el uso de dinero público para financiar su cobertura mediática.

Kurz, como Vargas Llosa o Sarkozy, fue invitado por el Partido Popular a la convención nacional que la formación organizó la pasada semana en València. No parece traer suerte aparecer en esa lista de invitados.

En redes las bromas con el asunto se han disparado. ¿Dios los cría y ellos se juntan?

Más de Tremending