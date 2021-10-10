FC Barcelona"Las preguntas del teórico de conducir": cachondeo con esta encuesta que el Kun Agüero ha publicado en Instagram

Kun Agüero, delantero centro del F.C. Barcelona, ha vuelto ha generar risas por sus publicaciones en Instagram. Después de haberse convertido en blanco de memes tras la marcha de Messi, con quien quería haber compartido vestuario, ahora ha generado algunos chascarrillos por una storie en la que interpela a sus seguidores con una encuesta un tanto extraña.

"¿Todo bien o todo mal?", preguntaba junto a una foto suya en el interior de su coche. Paro lo que ha generado cachondeo han sido las opciones de respuesta que planteaba el futbolista: "Sí" o "No".

"Las preguntas del teórico de conducir", bromeaba el humorista David Pareja

