Fútbol"El fuera de juego del calamar": críticas y memes tras la derrota de España ante Francia

Siguen las reacciones a la derrota de España ante Francia (1-2) en la final de la Liga de las Naciones. El combinado francés se impuso ante La Roja, con polémica: un gol de Mbappe que fue dado por legal, pero que muchos consideran que estaba en fuera de juego. Este lunes, los diarios deportivos españoles claman contra la decisión arbitral y el debate sigue en las redes:

El eco del partido aún no ha cesado y los tuiteros se han lanzado en tromba a dar su opinión… y también a dar rienda suelta a su ironía:

