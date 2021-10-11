Fútbol"El fuera de juego del calamar": críticas y memes tras la derrota de España ante Francia
Siguen las reacciones a la derrota de España ante Francia (1-2) en la final de la Liga de las Naciones. El combinado francés se impuso ante La Roja, con polémica: un gol de Mbappe que fue dado por legal, pero que muchos consideran que estaba en fuera de juego. Este lunes, los diarios deportivos españoles claman contra la decisión arbitral y el debate sigue en las redes:
Según el árbitro no es fuera de juego porque Eric se tira y participa en la jugada…
Pero resulta que el fuera de juego es ANTERIOR a esa acción y debería anular el resto.
No entiendo nada. ¿Me lo explicais? pic.twitter.com/VbRR99RYkU
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) October 10, 2021
Si los árbitros entienden que Mbappé no interviene o gana ventaja de su posición, no es fuera de juego. Quizás haría falta una toma trasera para valorar distancias. Si pita fuera dd juego nadie dice nada.
— Guillermo???? (@GuilleLeftish) October 10, 2021
¿Pero cómo no se gana ventaja de una posición que parte del FUERA DE JUEGO y es la misma jugada?
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) October 10, 2021
Es que no se parte en fuera de juego. Ése es el error. Son cosas de los medios. Un jugador solo está en fuera de juego cuando se cumplen una serie de premisas. Puedes pasear todo el partido detrás del penúltimo jugador y no pasa nada.
— Guillermo???? (@GuilleLeftish) October 10, 2021
Estan diciendo que la tenia que haber dejado pasar sin intentar cortarla?, estos árbitros no han jugado nunca a futbol, es fuera de juego el pase, lo posterior da igual
— Xisco Vico (@XiscoVico) October 10, 2021
El eco del partido aún no ha cesado y los tuiteros se han lanzado en tromba a dar su opinión… y también a dar rienda suelta a su ironía:
Desde que Napoleón le hizo el lío a Fernando VII en Bayona, Francia no nos había pegado un atraco como este. pic.twitter.com/Fi7DMafPbU
— Alvaro Velasco (@alvaro_velasco) October 10, 2021
Liberté, égalité e fueradejuegué
— Hannibal Lecter (@Doc_Hannibal) October 10, 2021
Os resumo la final. pic.twitter.com/bQaC3O0uNR
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 10, 2021
El árbitro del España-Francia ya tiene que estar con su senita de pigcoteo.
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) October 10, 2021
El robo del VAR del Francia España digno de estar en la convención del PP.
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) October 10, 2021
es gol pic.twitter.com/TfdjMtybaD
— Mani???? (@manee_8) October 10, 2021
Mi resumen del España – Francia #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/S3Q02E8AOx
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) October 11, 2021
No hay fuera de juego. Manolo el del bombo habilita claramente.
Gol legal. pic.twitter.com/1OQAhUcDko
— Txema García (@Txemalasarte_) October 10, 2021
— El Paquito (@elpaquito_2) October 10, 2021
Cuando ves que el VAR no lo da como fuera de juego. pic.twitter.com/OZZTX9kJEU
— FERDELES (@ferdeles) October 11, 2021
El cuarteto arbitral abandonando el campo tras la final de la #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/gNirZKVP1P
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) October 10, 2021
Fuera de juego del calamar pic.twitter.com/VnkgohwGJ1
— Miss Huevos (@Miss_Huevos) October 10, 2021
Los españoles casi salimos a la calle antes por un fuera de juego que por la subida de la luz o el secuestro del poder judicial.
— Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) October 11, 2021
No es fuera de juego porque lo rompe el Conde-Duque de Olivares a caballo. Gol legal. pic.twitter.com/JuYE6QtMQX
— Quevedo 2.0 (@QuebeboVillegas) October 10, 2021
Hay gente que vota al PP que está muy ofendida porque le han robado un partido a España.????
— Prendente (@prendente) October 10, 2021
Así han tirado las lineas para dar válido el gol de Mbappé ???? pic.twitter.com/chDAAuZxOT
— Manucho (@_paachoo_) October 10, 2021
El árbitro del VAR saliendo del estadio. pic.twitter.com/1cDwUHoynv
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) October 10, 2021
Mbappe está ahí para meter gol pero no interfiere. Está irónicamente.
— Sr.Jimvill ???? (@SrJimvill) October 10, 2021
Bien tirada la línea. No hay fuera de juego de #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/LbsqvW8LJP
— Jorge E. Prado (@jprado74) October 10, 2021
NO ES FUERA DE JUEGO. pic.twitter.com/Cqxsjr7NbI
— PascÜ™ (@PascuOnFire) October 10, 2021
