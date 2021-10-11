TwitterEl tuit de la Guardia Civil contra los conductores incívicos que triunfa en Twitter
A veces pocas palabras bastan ya sea para transmitir un mensaje, una idea o, como es el caso, hacer una denuncia. Vean el tuit que publicó este pasado domingo la Guardia Civil y que ha triunfado en Twitter en las últimas horas.
????????Pon tú el texto a esta imagen. pic.twitter.com/XhySHk3s4K
— Guardia Civil ???????? (@guardiacivil) October 10, 2021
¿Qué les parece? El community manager de la Guardia Civil ha estado sembrado. No se puede decir más con menos. Esta situación se repite en las grandes ciudades con más frecuencia de la deseable. La denuncia de la Guardia Civil ha contado con el apoyo de la legión tuitera. Algunas de sus respuestas son para enmarcar.
Mucho egoísmo y ni un mínimo de empatia
— Maria Del Carmen Jim (@cjcluarca) October 10, 2021
Aparcao https://t.co/236GpcEBiW
— Hedgehog (@agnzlzcrz) October 11, 2021
VERGÜENZA https://t.co/GzQEiqjVmz
— Luis Fausto Rodrigue (@luisfaustorm) October 11, 2021
Decírselo a Marlaska???? https://t.co/Nm44n0XJza pic.twitter.com/XOvwaJTTGG
— ????"EL REY" CAYETANO???? (@CayetanoElRey) October 11, 2021
Recetita ???? https://t.co/KWH0UajKt2
— Abdulah Salek (@abdulah__sb) October 10, 2021
Siempre olvidados, niños en carrito y personas con movilidad reducida.
Todo mi apoyo❤️ https://t.co/i6uKWuON3a
— Marisa (@Nitromarisa) October 11, 2021
Si bien también hay alguno que se lo ha tomado con un poco más de sentido del humor.
Si es que hay gente "pa tó" pic.twitter.com/eLR98gbfJc
— Totplegat (@Que_vols_dir) October 10, 2021
