TwitterEl tuit de la Guardia Civil contra los conductores incívicos que triunfa en Twitter

A veces pocas palabras bastan ya sea para transmitir un mensaje, una idea o, como es el caso, hacer una denuncia. Vean el tuit que publicó este pasado domingo la Guardia Civil y que ha triunfado en Twitter en las últimas horas.

¿Qué les parece? El community manager de la Guardia Civil ha estado sembrado. No se puede decir más con menos. Esta situación se repite en las grandes ciudades con más frecuencia de la deseable. La denuncia de la Guardia Civil ha contado con el apoyo de la legión tuitera. Algunas de sus respuestas son para enmarcar.

Si bien también hay alguno que se lo ha tomado con un poco más de sentido del humor.

