TwitterCachondeo con el vídeo de Abascal llamando a esforzarse y trabajar: "Pero si él no ha trabajado en su vida, Hulio"
"Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad, levantad España". Son las palabras del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un mitin celebrado este fin de semana en Ifema, Madrid. Sí, en serio.
No reírse… pic.twitter.com/nWIe2jpPRY
— CapAp ???????? (@CapitanApio) October 11, 2021
Pero eso no es todo. En su arenga, el ultraderechista, el mismo que cobró 82.000 euros anuales de un chiringuito de Esperanza Aguirre, cargó contra las "limosnas", los "bonos para videojuegos" y los "cheques". Vivir para ver.
Relacionada: El hilo que muestra que Santiago Abascal es "otro liberal que ha vivido toda su vida de lo público"
Las palabras de Abascal llamando a "trabajar" a los españoles, han provocado un torrente de cachondeo en las redes:
"Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad, levantad España" pic.twitter.com/g5Lkw40JOz
— Yogulado (@Supertramp9713) October 11, 2021
"Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad, levantad España"
No hemos venido a pedir. https://t.co/KxeJlJUVO8 pic.twitter.com/vAw3c7BMxg
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) October 11, 2021
Pero si él no ha trabajado en su vida Hulio ????
— Jose Manuel (@IIPaLyII) October 11, 2021
"Trabajad vosotros, que yo paso"
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 11, 2021
Estaba a punto de poner eso mismo.
Trabajad vosotros, que a nosotros nos da la risa.
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 11, 2021
Mucho golpe en el pecho y si fuera por estos ni ertes, ni salario mínimo, ni nada que beneficie al trabajador
— gstradivarius (@gstradivarius) October 10, 2021
Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad. Como yo. ????????????
— Drolax ???? (@p_bori) October 11, 2021
Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad, que @Santi_ABASCAL quiere seguir viviendo del cuento…
— Angel de la Brasa???? (@AngelFernadez1) October 10, 2021
Arreglao pic.twitter.com/j9j8LkOukW
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) October 11, 2021
Abascal, que no ha dado palo al agua en su vida y que se dedicó a chupar del bote en un chiringuito del PP, dando lecciones de esfuerzo y trabajo. Hay que reírse. pic.twitter.com/jGv95kdS2w
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) October 11, 2021
