"Esforzaos, estudiad, trabajad, levantad España". Son las palabras del líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante un mitin celebrado este fin de semana en Ifema, Madrid. Sí, en serio.

Pero eso no es todo. En su arenga, el ultraderechista, el mismo que cobró 82.000 euros anuales de un chiringuito de Esperanza Aguirre, cargó contra las "limosnas", los "bonos para videojuegos" y los "cheques". Vivir para ver.

Las palabras de Abascal llamando a "trabajar" a los españoles, han provocado un torrente de cachondeo en las redes:

