12 de Octubre"Un aplauso para la persona que les ha colado el humo morado": el detalle que muchos han señalado del desfile del 12-O

12 de octubre, tradicional desfile de las Fuerzas Armadas con el rey, el presidente del Gobierno y demás autoridades. Llega el momento en que la Patrulla Águila dibuja la bandera de España en el cielo de Madrid. Pero… Un momento, ¿qué color es ese?

Ya el año pasado se habló mucho de que los colores de la bandera no se vieron muy bien.

Pero este año además tiene la guasa especial de que uno de los colores parece lila o morado. En la señal de Televisión Española, efectivamente se veía algo un poco raro:

Como en otras ocasiones, Twitter ha sido la red social en la que se ha comentado el tema:

