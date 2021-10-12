12 de Octubre"Un aplauso para la persona que les ha colado el humo morado": el detalle que muchos han señalado del desfile del 12-O
12 de octubre, tradicional desfile de las Fuerzas Armadas con el rey, el presidente del Gobierno y demás autoridades. Llega el momento en que la Patrulla Águila dibuja la bandera de España en el cielo de Madrid. Pero… Un momento, ¿qué color es ese?
eso es morado y quien diga q no, miente JAJAJAJAJ OLE ESPAÑITA 12-O pic.twitter.com/v0Z7fLAhzG
— maria jorro (@jorromaria_) October 12, 2021
Ya el año pasado se habló mucho de que los colores de la bandera no se vieron muy bien.
Relacionada: ¿La bandera de Austria?, ¿la del Athletic?: No, es la pifia de la Patrulla Águila
Pero este año además tiene la guasa especial de que uno de los colores parece lila o morado. En la señal de Televisión Española, efectivamente se veía algo un poco raro:
La Patrulla Águila surca el cielo de Madrid en este homenaje.
Su vuelo sirve también como inicio a este desfile del #12octubrehttps://t.co/kya2XfOG6Q pic.twitter.com/zdQwEhVOUR
— RTVE (@rtve) October 12, 2021
Como en otras ocasiones, Twitter ha sido la red social en la que se ha comentado el tema:
Un aplauso para la persona que les ha colado el humo morado en pleno desfile https://t.co/07tSZjzx73
— Frank Ruiz (@Who_is_Frank) October 12, 2021
Los colores de la bandera en el cielo de la Patrulla Águila primero un rojo se veía lila y luego al pasar por encima ya estaban todos descoloridos… No quedaba presupuesto para los militares, con tantos asesores políticos.
— canarioz (@canarioz) October 12, 2021
Cada año nos ofrecen una divertida sorpresa. Ésta es maravillosa. #República https://t.co/sh7mhbJSWu
— Gorka Otxoa (@gorkaotxoa) October 12, 2021
El día que salga bien la bandera va a ser la hostia….. ????????????????????????????
— David Mendoza Vargas (@davidmendoza46) October 12, 2021
Más morado no puede ser pic.twitter.com/QnEdq34ry7
— Lobohombre en Madrid (@Oubeador) October 12, 2021
Que hay una franja morada JAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/hnidQlHqPV
— kike (@econtrerasdiaz) October 12, 2021
Quw bonita la bandera republicana.. Asi si ????✌️
— Feli???????? (@Feli_jfrp) October 12, 2021
Eso es morado. La que se va a liar, pollito. ????pic.twitter.com/1eq4Diebqk
— Eva Helada (@evaspinola70) October 12, 2021
Con un avión lanzando una estela morada ????????????????
— Rafa Pardo (@rpardoalmudi) October 12, 2021
Como el año pasado el humo se vio blanco, éste se han pasado de colorante ????????❤️
— SoyMJ ♀️ (@MariaNiCoeurDef) October 12, 2021
La aviación republicana
— albertoendfin (@aarubira) October 12, 2021
¿Esto es real? https://t.co/rQ5Ma3drct
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 12, 2021
Yo en la tele lo he visto morado completamente.
— The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here. (@AlberWasp) October 12, 2021
El piloto de la izquierda siempre en mi equipo. #FelizdiadelaRepública. pic.twitter.com/8uZYGyLbGe
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) October 12, 2021
La patrulla Águila haciendo un spoiler es simplemente MARAVILLOSO. pic.twitter.com/mKzKbjtQDu
— Luka (@LukaBanjah) October 12, 2021
