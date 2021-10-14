'Pandora Papers'El tuit de Albiol que todos están recuperando tras su aparición en los 'papeles de Pandora'

Por

Uno más. Este miércoles conocimos que el alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, ha pasado a engrosar la lista de los 'papeles de Pandora' por una sociedad en Belice en 2005. El alcalde de Badalona recibió un poder único para gestionar la empresa que estuvo activa durante diez años.

Relacionada: "Miguel Bosé no cree en las vacunas, pero sí en las sociedades 'offshore'"

Por supuesto, no tardó en salir a echar balones fuera, asegurando que esa sociedad se iba a usar para hacer negocios en Centroamérica que nunca tuvieron lugar. "No he cobrado ni un euro", ha dicho.

La maldición del Congreso Nacional del PP ataca de nuevo:

Tras la aparición de su nombre en esta investigación alguno de sus tuits antiguos han recobrado un nuevo significado. Muchos, como Gabriel Rufián, están recordándolo ahora:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas