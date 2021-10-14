Por Tremending

Uno más. Este miércoles conocimos que el alcalde de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, ha pasado a engrosar la lista de los 'papeles de Pandora' por una sociedad en Belice en 2005. El alcalde de Badalona recibió un poder único para gestionar la empresa que estuvo activa durante diez años.

Por supuesto, no tardó en salir a echar balones fuera, asegurando que esa sociedad se iba a usar para hacer negocios en Centroamérica que nunca tuvieron lugar. "No he cobrado ni un euro", ha dicho.

Xabier García Albiol gestionaba una cuenta en Belice mientras era alcalde de Badalona, sí. Pero era una cuenta autóctona. — Anacleto Panceto ????️‍???? (@Xuxipc) October 13, 2021

Albiol no usó la cuenta de Belice. Solo la abrió porque le regalaban un juego de sartenes. — Héctor Alonso???????? (@hdelosrios2) October 13, 2021

A García Albiol no le gustan los extranjeros si son personas. Si son paraísos fiscales no tiene ningún problema. pic.twitter.com/Aoe1lqEHf4 — gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) October 13, 2021

La maldición del Congreso Nacional del PP ataca de nuevo:

Cuarta "víctima": García Albiol en el Congreso del PP hace 11 días. pic.twitter.com/Hn57qZOUCy — Yago Álvarez Barba (@EconoCabreado) October 13, 2021

Tras la aparición de su nombre en esta investigación alguno de sus tuits antiguos han recobrado un nuevo significado. Muchos, como Gabriel Rufián, están recordándolo ahora:

De acuerdo @Albiol_XG No pueden tener lis mismos derechos quienes pagan impuestos que quienes evaden pic.twitter.com/Von7IflRfk — Rosa ???? (@Fleurrose55) October 13, 2021

Tuits que han envellit malament https://t.co/Jkao0sX0be — Gerard (@gerardg2000) October 13, 2021

Xavi, el universo te está mandando un mensaje en forma de tuit antiguo. — Inigo Cabieces ???????? ???? (@icabieces) October 14, 2021