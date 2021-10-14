TwitterLa Policía Local de Murcia provoca el despiporre con este 'alijo' (y se acaban riendo hasta ellos mismos)
Parece que los anuncios de intervenciones de 'alijos' pequeñitos se están poniendo de moda entre las diferentes policías. Ya los hemos visto en Calella (Barcelona) o en Zaragoza, y ahora le ha tocado el turno a Murcia.
Este miércoles, la cuenta oficial de la Policia Local murciana en Twitter difundía con un mensaje dos intervenciones "en las que los detenidos portaban diferentes cantidades de sustancias estupefacientes preparadas para su venta, así como diversas cantidades de dinero fraccionado". El texto iba acompañado de una foto de… 35 euros y dos piedras de hachís.
El lunes se produjeron dos intervenciones en las que los detenidos portaban diferentes cantidades de sustancias estupefacientes preparadas para su venta,así como diversas cantidades de???? fraccionado
El GESC detuvo a un hombre por la venta de este tipo de material en #Barriomar pic.twitter.com/99ToxCbHKW
— Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) October 13, 2021
Muchos usuarios de las redes se lo han tomado a pitorreo y llevan bromeando las últimas horas con la entidad de lo aprehendido:
Primeras imágenes de Pablo Escobar tras la noticia pic.twitter.com/5x3ll3vy3y
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) October 13, 2021
Mi madre poniendo una lavadora se encontraba el doble de eso. Mamá 1- Policía de Murcia 0
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) October 13, 2021
Al final, la propia Policía Local de Murcia se ha acabado riendo con el asunto:
— Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) October 13, 2021
Las reacciones continúan:
Cae el Cártel de Barriomar. https://t.co/t7jOdt0fCs
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) October 13, 2021
Diez porros y seismil pesetas de güisqui. Apoteósico el golpe.
— Gambazo (@gambazo) October 13, 2021
Pues yo agradezco a @MurciaPolicia que haya estado por el barrio y que siga haciendo esa labor.
Es muy necesaria la presencia policial en el barrio para evitar eso, que se free ningún cártel de venta de drogas, entre muchas otras cosas.
— José Ángel (@jancarpa) October 14, 2021
Jaque mate al narcotráfico mundial. https://t.co/iD3rXAgWYy
— juanitabanana (@oostituu) October 13, 2021
Eso en mi barrio no se agacha nadie a recogerlo del suelo.
— -quehaydelomio4????❤️????????????️???? (@aquehaydelomio4) October 13, 2021
El Cartel del AchoPijo ha caido. https://t.co/dC2LjiL2I5
— Topo Estepario (@joquedisgusto02) October 13, 2021
Un golpe devastador. De esta no se levantan ????
— Galder Cerrajeria (@GCerrajeria) October 13, 2021
Maemía, habéis dejado desabastecida a media España.
Lo de la ilegalidad de los porros lo hacen para teneros entretenidos.
Malgastando recursos públicos en esto.
— El Padre de Brian (@ElPadreDeBrian) October 13, 2021
Murcia Vice pic.twitter.com/FiUp6Kt9jN
— Julius no (@ElChatNoir1) October 13, 2021
Hallan una nueva caleta de Pablo Escobar en Murciahttps://t.co/qXiHDaIrT9
— JRMora ✏️ (@JRMora) October 13, 2021
Héroes sin capa!!
Le quitaron al chaval los petas del finde y 35 euracos! Ahí es ná
???????????????????????????? https://t.co/GevmIVxWxs
— aⷶtͭrͬaⷶpᷮaⷶsᷤuͧeͤñoⷪsᷤ (@atrapas28) October 13, 2021
