TwitterLa Policía Local de Murcia provoca el despiporre con este 'alijo' (y se acaban riendo hasta ellos mismos)

Por

Parece que los anuncios de intervenciones de 'alijos' pequeñitos se están poniendo de moda entre las diferentes policías. Ya los hemos visto en Calella (Barcelona) o en Zaragoza, y ahora le ha tocado el turno a Murcia.

Este miércoles, la cuenta oficial de la Policia Local murciana en Twitter difundía con un mensaje dos intervenciones "en las que los detenidos portaban diferentes cantidades de sustancias estupefacientes preparadas para su venta, así como diversas cantidades de dinero fraccionado". El texto iba acompañado de una foto de… 35 euros y dos piedras de hachís.

Muchos usuarios de las redes se lo han tomado a pitorreo y llevan bromeando las últimas horas con la entidad de lo aprehendido:

Al final, la propia Policía Local de Murcia se ha acabado riendo con el asunto:

Las reacciones continúan:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas