"El 'siempre saludaba' llevado a la náusea": críticas a 'El Español' por "blanquear" a Juan José Cortés después de ser detenido por agresión

Por

El periódico El Español ha publicado una entrevista con Juan José Cortés, exdiputado nacional del PP y padre de Mari Luz —la niña asesinada por el pederasta Santiago del Valle en 2008—, después de ser detenido acusado de agredir a una conocida influencer. En la publicación se mencionan muchos aspectos de la vida de Cortés que no tienen que ver con la agresión y lo han titulado El Juan José Cortés que la agresión no deja ver: cursa Derecho, entrena y llama a su hija.

Este artículo no ha pasado desapercibido en Twitter, ya que la red se ha llenado de comentarios por la forma en la que se ha minusvalorado la agresión y se ha "blanqueado" a Cortés.

