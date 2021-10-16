"El 'siempre saludaba' llevado a la náusea": críticas a 'El Español' por "blanquear" a Juan José Cortés después de ser detenido por agresión
El periódico El Español ha publicado una entrevista con Juan José Cortés, exdiputado nacional del PP y padre de Mari Luz —la niña asesinada por el pederasta Santiago del Valle en 2008—, después de ser detenido acusado de agredir a una conocida influencer. En la publicación se mencionan muchos aspectos de la vida de Cortés que no tienen que ver con la agresión y lo han titulado El Juan José Cortés que la agresión no deja ver: cursa Derecho, entrena y llama a su hija.
Este artículo no ha pasado desapercibido en Twitter, ya que la red se ha llenado de comentarios por la forma en la que se ha minusvalorado la agresión y se ha "blanqueado" a Cortés.
El Hitler que el holocausto no deja ver: es animalista, hace crossfit y peina a Eva Braun por las mañanas. pic.twitter.com/3nvnkxxKHV
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) October 16, 2021
El "siempre saludaba" llevado a la náusea. Que forma de blanquear a este sinvergüenza. Que asco, de verdad. https://t.co/d2hqoRin9Z
— Al Otro Lado del…. #SOSColombia ???????? (@OLMB14) October 16, 2021
el Monstruo de Amstetten que las violaciones no dejan ver: visitaba diariamente a su hija y le gustaban los espacios íntimos y acogedores https://t.co/C3MMX7oYyO
— ????️ (@ivantgr) October 16, 2021
El Juan José Cortés que El Español no deja ver: Supuesto agresor que no controla sus emociones, tiene lagunas de memoria y sufre de una hernia fantasma. https://t.co/rf5EAJnjMS pic.twitter.com/vtr4Hqcetd
— Kaerás conmigo ???????? (@K0D3N) October 16, 2021
Mi tipo de blanqueamiento favorito es ese en el que los medios cogen a una persona de mierda y te venden actos propios de cualquier adulto funcional como obras extraordinarias dignas de Jesucristo. https://t.co/SnUTZmvAer
— Basil ???? (@Basiluisco) October 16, 2021
