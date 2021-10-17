La presentadora de TVE Beatriz Pérez Aranda lo vuelve a hacer: arrasa en Twitter con este momentazo en directo
La presentadora de RTVE en el canal de 24 horas, Beatriz Pérez Aranda, ha vuelto a hacer de las suyas. La periodista, que tiene cautivadas a las redes sociales por algunas entrañables meteduras de pata en directo, ha vuelto a estar en el foco por una pelicular despedida al dar paso a una compañera.
En la imagen, captada por el tuitero Juan Miguel Garrido, se puede ver cómo se despide con amplios movimientos de brazos e incluso lanza un beso una vez ha dejado que su compañera sigue presentando las noticias.
Yo es que me parto con Beatriz Pérez Aranda. pic.twitter.com/Oc2dmXnmMI
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) October 15, 2021
Esto ha causado sensación en las redes e incluso han recordado algunos de sus gazapos.
Grande!!!! ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/pCUGjfQy1r
— Uиα ρєяѕσиα cυαlqυιєяα ۞ (@UnaPersona_____) October 15, 2021
Trabajar con ella tiene que ser toda una experiencia ????????????
— Rubia de Pueblo ❤️???????? (@rubiadepueblo) October 15, 2021
Siempre me ha encantado esta mujer, también iba a algunos coloquios de "Qué grande es el cine" y me gustaban mucho sus opiniones sobre el cine clásico.
— ???? G0y0 de C0scurrǝra ❤???????? ???????? (@coscurrera) October 15, 2021
Parece que había ganas de fin de semana ????
— Vladimir (@Javier_L_65) October 17, 2021
