La presentadora de TVE Beatriz Pérez Aranda lo vuelve a hacer: arrasa en Twitter con este momentazo en directo

Por

La presentadora de RTVE en el canal de 24 horas, Beatriz Pérez Aranda, ha vuelto a hacer de las suyas. La periodista, que tiene cautivadas a las redes sociales por algunas entrañables meteduras de pata en directo, ha vuelto a estar en el foco por una pelicular despedida al dar paso a una compañera.

En la imagen, captada por el tuitero Juan Miguel Garrido, se puede ver cómo se despide con amplios movimientos de brazos e incluso lanza un beso una vez ha dejado que su compañera sigue presentando las noticias.

Esto ha causado sensación en las redes e incluso han recordado algunos de sus gazapos.

