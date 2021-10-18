Las emocionantes palabras de la tenista Paula Badosa a su adversaria tras ganar Indian Wells
Paula Badosa (I) abraza a Victoria Azarenka (D) después de la final femenina en el torneo de tenis de Indian Wells en California, EE. UU. - Ray Acevedo / EFE
El nombre de Paula Badosa quedará en la historia por convertirse este domingo en la primera tenista española en alzarse con el Master 1000 de Indian Wells al vencer a la bielorrusa Victoria Azarenka.
En un partido impresionante y cargado de épica y emoción, Badosa venció a Azarenka por 7-6(5), 2-6 y 7-6(2) tras tres horas y 4 minutos del mejor tenis. Con este brillante triunfo en el desierto californiano, Badosa "vengó" a su compatriota Conchita Martínez, la única española que había disputado el título hasta ahora y que perdió las finales de 1992 y 1996.
Esta era la primera final de un Masters 1.000 para la Badosa y supone su segundo triunfo en WTA tras el trofeo que logró en Belgrado este año.
La euforia de la victoria no le hizo olvidarse de su adversaria bielorrusa que, además de ser una de las mejores tenistas femeninas —es la exnúmero uno mundial y además vencedora de dos Grand Slam—, es un referente para la española.
Por ello, Badosa agradeció en su discurso de victoria la inspiración que Azarenka había sido para ella: "Recuerdo cuando tenía 14 ó 15 años verte ganar Grand Slams y recuerdo decirle a mi entrenador: 'Espero jugar como ella algún día'". "Sin ti y sin mujeres como tú, yo no estaría aquí. Gracias", dijo la tenista a su adversaria.
Una inspiración para todas@paulabadosa | #BNPPO21pic.twitter.com/fEJBnnEWaS
— WTA Español (@WTA_Espanol) October 17, 2021
Con estas palabras, Paula Badosa recuerda la importancia de que existan referentes femeninos en todo tipo de deportes y disciplinas que inspiren a las campeonas de mañana. La tenista española será, sin ninguna duda, el icono —necesario— que muchas niñas de todo el mundo pretenderán imitar en el futuro.
