TwitterLos tuiteros, estupefactos con el busto del PSOE a Rubalcaba: "El escultor lo ha hecho por las noches y sin luz"

Por

Uno de los momentos más emocionantes para los socialistas en el 40º Congreso del PSOE de este fin de semana ha sido el homenaje a Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Durante el mismo, el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, junto con la viuda de Rubalcaba destaparon un busto del socialista. El problema… que según las redes el parecido con el modelo brilla por su ausencia. "Se parece como un huevo a una castaña", han resumido algunos.

Y es que es lo que tienen los bustos y las figuras de cera. Y no es la primera vez, ni mucho menos, que pasa…

El busto de Rubalcaba ha provocado decenas de reacciones en las redes sociales:

