Uno de los momentos más emocionantes para los socialistas en el 40º Congreso del PSOE de este fin de semana ha sido el homenaje a Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Durante el mismo, el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, junto con la viuda de Rubalcaba destaparon un busto del socialista. El problema… que según las redes el parecido con el modelo brilla por su ausencia. "Se parece como un huevo a una castaña", han resumido algunos.
El escultor del busto de Rubalcaba lo ha hecho por las noches y sin luz. pic.twitter.com/qzpZE15vwx
— Eduardo Vírgala Foruria (@eduardovirgala) October 17, 2021
Y es que es lo que tienen los bustos y las figuras de cera. Y no es la primera vez, ni mucho menos, que pasa…
El busto de Rubalcaba ha provocado decenas de reacciones en las redes sociales:
Busto conmemorativo para señores de más de sesenta con barba de 4 días modelo estándar. pic.twitter.com/gbGfWCZPja
— Prendente (@prendente) October 17, 2021
Me recuerda a… pic.twitter.com/YGp1BmXPum
— David Atienza (@Datal11) October 17, 2021
Soy incapaz de mirar el busto de Rubalcaba y no ver a Corbacho. pic.twitter.com/d9YcRTtMNp
— Beatriz González (@cutrecina) October 17, 2021
Reacción internacional ante el busto de Rubalcaba. pic.twitter.com/Qz1cfc8s8G
— Jot Down Magazine (@JotDownSpain) October 18, 2021
Mola el busto de Rubalcaba. pic.twitter.com/MDOFFT9O66
— El Palentino Radioactivo. (@the_manfly) October 18, 2021
Pues yo en el busto de #Rubalcaba veo a #Arguiñano. Claramente#aruseros654 pic.twitter.com/NlguPujwEG
— Tu cuñao el enterao™️ (@TuCunaoEnterao) October 18, 2021
Pues el busto de Rubalcaba a mi me parece que ha quedado perfecto. pic.twitter.com/rp8ZuaJS5Q
— ★El Tovarishch★ (El enemigo de la Cía) (@ElTovarishch) October 18, 2021
El escultor del busto de Rubalcaba estudió con la que hizo el Ecce Homo. pic.twitter.com/tWOdZmwLQc
— DocHollyday7 (@DHollyday7) October 17, 2021
Sánchez inaugura un busto de Rubalcaba digno del Museo de Cera de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/WChL3qFycz
— Rubén Fernández (@rubenfdez) October 17, 2021
Pues se parece como un huevo a una castaña ????????♂️
— Lluís Marco (@lluismarco) October 17, 2021
Los Simpson predijeron lo del busto de Rubalcaba. pic.twitter.com/5mQr7uf6dQ
— Pablo Navarro Cañas (@pablo_nc92) October 17, 2021
Tengo las mismas ganas de trabajar hoy que el escultor que hizo el busto de Rubalcaba.
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) October 18, 2021
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) October 17, 2021
Doña Cecilia LO HA VUELTO A HACER. pic.twitter.com/iQsrxPiqYU
— Dios (@diostuitero) October 17, 2021
A ver el busto de Rubalcaba me ha venido a la memoria… pic.twitter.com/2hPEHmkLlq
— Javier (@LarG0Las) October 17, 2021
No gustaba a todos, pero nadie pone en duda que fue un político de primer nivel. En efecto, Don Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. pic.twitter.com/Jn0cpZ9nhJ
— Gambazo (@gambazo) October 18, 2021
Genial el busto Rubalcaba con auriculares. pic.twitter.com/5s4xSbjL9r
— Craich (@ACraich) October 17, 2021
Arreglao pic.twitter.com/Srb2715ktI
— Butifarra d'ou ✊???? (@ButifarraD) October 17, 2021
AHORA PÉREZ RUBALCABA ES NEGRO. ESTO CON FRANCO NO PASABA pic.twitter.com/OJpYsPzPOh
— SEÑORA FRANQUISTA (@seorafranquista) October 17, 2021
