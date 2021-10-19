TwitterEl tuit de Gabriel Rufián sobre Victoria Federica, Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero que ha cosechado miles de 'me gusta'
Combo de imágenes de archivo de Victoria Federica y Gabriel Rufián.- EUROPA PRESS
En las últimas horas, diversos medios de comunicación se han hecho eco de lo mismo: Victoria Federica, la hija menor de la infanta Elena y de Jaime de Marichalar, se independiza y alquila un piso con su pareja por el que pagarán según esas informaciones entre 4.000 y 5.000 euros al mes. Por supuesto, la noticia no ha pasado inadvertida a la ironía de las redes sociales.
Medios: Victoria Federica y su novio tienen que pagar 5.000 euros al mes por su piso.
Victoria Federica: pic.twitter.com/wB3Nz1EyBn
— The Raven (@the_raven77) October 18, 2021
Pero entre los tuits que han aparecido en las últimas horas ha destacado el del diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián. Mordaz donde los haya, Rufián ha hecho una irónica comparación entre el supuesto nuevo piso de la sobrina del rey y las críticas que Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias recibieron cuando se mudaron a una casa.
Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias viviendo en una casa pagada con su dinero tras años de trabajo político y docente son unos parásitos pero Victoria Federica alquilándose un piso de 5.000€ al mes con 21 años y sin trabajo e ingresos conocidos es un ejemplo de superación personal.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) October 18, 2021
Su tuit se ha viralizado rápidamente y en unas pocas horas suma de miles de reacciones y decenas de miles de 'me gusta':
Siguiendo la tradición. pic.twitter.com/KGsN6Z0ow0
— AsilVestraOಠ (@Asil_Vestra0) October 18, 2021
Spoiler, de esto no dirán nada los que se pasaban el día machacando en la puerta de @PabloIglesias e @IreneMontero
— ????Lizzy/❤️???? (@Isabelle9331) October 18, 2021
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) October 18, 2021
Victoria Federica, igüalica, igüalica que su agüelico… pic.twitter.com/2X60IVEY0p
— SherlockHolmes (@Sherloc25359515) October 18, 2021
