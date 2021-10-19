TwitterEl tuit de Gabriel Rufián sobre Victoria Federica, Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero que ha cosechado miles de 'me gusta'

Combo de imágenes de archivo de Victoria Federica y Gabriel Rufián.- EUROPA PRESS

En las últimas horas, diversos medios de comunicación se han hecho eco de lo mismo: Victoria Federica, la hija menor de la infanta Elena y de Jaime de Marichalar, se independiza y alquila un piso con su pareja por el que pagarán según esas informaciones entre 4.000 y 5.000 euros al mes. Por supuesto, la noticia no ha pasado inadvertida a la ironía de las redes sociales.

Pero entre los tuits que han aparecido en las últimas horas ha destacado el del diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián. Mordaz donde los haya, Rufián ha hecho una irónica comparación entre el supuesto nuevo piso de la sobrina del rey y las críticas que Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias recibieron cuando se mudaron a una casa.

Su tuit se ha viralizado rápidamente y en unas pocas horas suma de miles de reacciones y decenas de miles de 'me gusta':

