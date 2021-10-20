Twitter"No soy yo": la réplica de la actriz Ana Milán a un medio de comunicación provoca multitud de bromas
Ana Milán posa durante la presentación de 'By Ana Milán'. - Javier Ramírez / EUROPA PRESS
"Estimados periodistas". Ya las dos primeras palabras apuntaban a que algo no estaba bien. Y efectivamente. Un medio de comunicación publicó este jueves una noticia sobre la actriz Ana Milán y su ingreso "en el selecto club del millón de seguidores en Instagram". ¿El problema? Que no todo estaba bien en la información.
"Estimados periodistas, efectivamente he entrado en el selecto club pero esa de la foto es Natalia Millán. Bellísima. Fabulosa actriz. Pero no soy yo. Un abrazo y gracias", replicaba Milán a través de Twitter a la publicación del medio.
Estimados periodistas, efectivamente he entrado en el selecto club pero esa de la foto es Natalia Millán. Bellísima. Fabulosa actriz. Pero no soy yo.
Un abrazo y gracias. https://t.co/oxPxgNwkHt
— ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) October 19, 2021
La respuesta de Ana Milán ha generado una buena cantidad de comentarios y bromas entre los tuiteros, que no han perdido tampoco la oportunidad de ofrecer otras alternativas de "fotografías correctas":
Ésta es la fotografía correcta: pic.twitter.com/GIbZmKx2Vo
— Goyo Jiménez???????? (@Goyojimenez) October 19, 2021
También está esta otra
????????????????????????
(Perdón, perdón, perdón…) pic.twitter.com/9E5z5zEtyw
— Jose Corbacho (@josecorbacho) October 19, 2021
No, yo soy la simpática. La guapa es mi hermana. Un saludo.
— ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) October 19, 2021
Pero han puesto bien tu apellido. Ese mérito hay que reconocérselo.
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) October 19, 2021
Que no te extrañe que la próxima foto que pongan sea esta y se queden tan anchos… JAJJAJA pic.twitter.com/Ckd3koDagj
— Marts (@martanunmar) October 19, 2021
Querida Ana, acuérdate de esto, que tenía más tela todavía. https://t.co/zSdq9m9EtG
— Rocío Gil Grande (@pepi_rocio) October 19, 2021
Jajajajajj bah…Milan Millan…que mas da Natalia que Ana…igual es que Ana es diminutivo de Natalia y no lo sabiamos…dejalos mujé ????????
— Yo soy esa (@BeguitoCorrea) October 19, 2021
— Juanmi ✨ (@Juanmikun) October 19, 2021
Bueno, coincidís en dos A, y el apellido lo mejoraron con una L más… Te tunearon un poquillo el nombre nada más. pic.twitter.com/dUL37PYvSr
— Juan José Lladó (@jllavec) October 19, 2021
— Madel Man ???????????????? (@madelman50) October 19, 2021
