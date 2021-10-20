Twitter"No soy yo": la réplica de la actriz Ana Milán a un medio de comunicación provoca multitud de bromas

Ana Milán posa durante la presentación de 'By Ana Milán'. - Javier Ramírez / EUROPA PRESS

"Estimados periodistas". Ya las dos primeras palabras apuntaban a que algo no estaba bien. Y efectivamente. Un medio de comunicación publicó este jueves una noticia sobre la actriz Ana Milán y su ingreso "en el selecto club del millón de seguidores en Instagram". ¿El problema? Que no todo estaba bien en la información.

"Estimados periodistas, efectivamente he entrado en el selecto club pero esa de la foto es Natalia Millán. Bellísima. Fabulosa actriz. Pero no soy yo. Un abrazo y gracias", replicaba Milán a través de Twitter a la publicación del medio.

La respuesta de Ana Milán ha generado una buena cantidad de comentarios y bromas entre los tuiteros, que no han perdido tampoco la oportunidad de ofrecer otras alternativas de "fotografías correctas":

