La emoción del compositor John Williams ante el homenaje de unos fans a ritmo de Indiana Jones

John Williams aplaudiendo durante el homenaje a la salida del teatro.

John Williams ha compuesto multitud de himnos que quedarán para la posteridad desde Harry Potter a Star Wars, y por supuesto, Indiana Jones. El pasado 16 de octubre, el músico abandonaba el teatro berlinés donde había dirigido un concierto con sus grandes éxitos cuando una multitud de fans se agolpó en la salida para tararear The Raiders March, el tema de la famosa saga Indiana Jones.

Williams no pudo reprimir la emoción al escuchar como sus seguidores entonaban la canción. Así, el ganador de cinco Oscars, cuatro Globos de Oro, siete BAFTA y veintitrés Grammy se detuvo antes de entrar al coche para escuchar la interpretación de la canción, incluso les animó con palmadas y gestos de alegría.

